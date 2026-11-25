North American markets fell Wednesday as AI-linked technology shares sold off and U.S. inflation rose to 3.8 per cent, dampening hopes for a December rate cut.

Stock markets in Canada and the United States lost ground Wednesday as investors worried about the technology sector and the artificial intelligence boom that drove markets higher earlier this year.

The sell-off followed a brief rally on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. That move returned him to the post he resigned from following an admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Pierre-Benoit Gauthier, vice-president of investment strategy at IG Wealth Management, said he was surprised at how fast the market rebounded on Monday after Huang's return.

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Huang Return Fails To Ease Market Concerns

Every little worry that came to light following his departure was still existing, Gauthier said of Huang. Nothing was truly behind us except the fact that a single man was back. Right now it feels like the market is coming to grips with the fact that in reality none of the underlying issues that were shed to light after his departure are really gone, he said. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 174.20 points at 49,844.50.

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The S&P 500 index was down 104.10 points at 7,096.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 567.47 points at 23,166.06. The technology sector, particularly companies with an AI focus, have big stock values that give them a dominant influence over whether major indexes rise or fall. Nvidia is among the most valuable companies on Wall Street and its surge on Monday led a tech sector rally. It is now the biggest weight pulling the market lower.

Nvidia shares were down 7.16 per cent Wednesday afternoon. Gauthier said the decline on the market did not appear to be related to U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention to reinstate Huang as CEO of Nvidia. I don't know if the markets react to that specifically, but it's definitely something that we could have never imagined not too long ago, he said.

Trump Claims Credit For Nvidia CEO Reinstatement

The U.S. president stated plainly in a CNBC interview on Monday he used his considerable sway to get Huang his job back. I spoke to them, Trump said of the company's board of directors. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them.

Adding to the AI sell-off are more worries about high inflation dragging down the economy and U.S. markets. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 3.8 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6 per cent in September. Gauthier said the inflation figures now mean a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December is basically a guarantee.

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High Inflation And Gold Slump Weigh On Markets

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.48 points at 33,818.82, but off its low of earlier in the day when it was down more than 700 points. In Canada, you have gold and silver that are once again very much down today, so that doesn't help our materials sector, doesn't help our precious metal miners, and so that's what's also driving down Canada, Gauthier said.

Even though we have not that much tech, we're suffering from the other damages in the market right now, he said. The February gold contract was down US$65.60 at US$3,525.50 an ounce. The Canadian dollar traded for 70.36 cents US compared with 69.95 cents US on Tuesday. The January crude oil contract was up US$1.45 at US$83.50 per barrel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026, with files from The Associated Press.