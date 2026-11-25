Global tech shares fell for a second day as investors questioned Nvidia governance and braced for new U.S. tariffs and inflation data. Futures pointed to sharp declines on Wall Street.

Global technology shares slumped for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors questioned Nvidia's corporate governance and braced for new U.S. tariffs and inflation data.

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.5 per cent while S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 per cent. Dow futures declined 431 points, or 0.9 per cent. Market relief about the improbable return of Nvidia's Jensen Huang is fading, with questions about the company's governance and the influence of a U.S. president who owns millions of dollars of shares adding to AI sector concerns. Nvidia shares slumped five per cent.

Also read Premarket: U.S. futures edge higher after Nvidia-driven surge

AI Stocks And Market Volatility

Anthropic shares fell below their initial offering price of $83 for the first time on Tuesday. The stock, which soared to US$115 after the largest initial public offering in history last week, gave up another four per cent to trade around $81.90 on Wednesday. Expectations that the Trump administration will announce plans to raise tariffs on China and 15 other trading partners also weighed on markets. China recorded a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion last year.

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The U.S. was also due to release the October personal consumption expenditures report on Wednesday. The PCE data carries a lot of weight because it is the preferred measure of inflation used by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is trying to bring inflation down to its two per cent target. Economists believe inflation picked up again in October, which could weigh on markets, particularly the Nasdaq.

Many already expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate at least once in the coming months. High interest rates are making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for growth in the AI industry. Sweeping victories for Democrats in this month's U.S. midterm elections have raised the possibility of more regulation for AI, potentially slowing construction of data centers.

Global Index Performance

U.S. markets have become extremely volatile but have mostly been sinking since the Dow and Nasdaq hit all-time highs last month. In Europe, Germany's DAX edged down less than 0.1 per cent to 25,007.20. In Paris the CAC 40 rose 0.8 per cent to 8,105.03, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3 per cent to 10,494.10. In Asia, Taiwan's Taiex closed down 4.8 per cent at 38,195.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell 3.6 per cent while chip designer MediaTek plunged 10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi lost 6.2 per cent to 4,697.51 as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9 per cent and SK Hynix plummeted 11.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8 per cent to 57,011.62. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8 per cent while semiconductor maker Kioxia plunged 14.2 per cent.

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Commodities And Currency Movements

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.1 per cent to 21,966.01 and the Shanghai Composite index declined two per cent to 3,476.47. In commodities, Brent crude oil fell 0.8 per cent to $88.03 a barrel early Wednesday and U.S. benchmark crude dropped one per cent to $81.21 a barrel. The U.S. dollar rose to 159.51 Japanese yen from 159.26 yen, while the euro slipped to $1.0933 from $1.0966.