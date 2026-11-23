Major consumer brands utilize AI pricing software to minimize discounts this holiday season. Shoppers face steeper prices as retailers prioritize profit margins over deep sales.

Retailers across the United States are deploying sophisticated artificial intelligence to optimize pricing strategies, a move that is projected to result in fewer and shallower discounts for shoppers during the upcoming holiday season. Leading consumer brands from Gap Inc to Under Armour are utilizing these advanced tools to manage inventory and determine precise retail prices, aiming to protect profit margins in an economic climate marked by persistent inflation. This strategic shift signals a significant change for Black Friday, an event traditionally defined by aggressive markdowns, as companies increasingly rely on data to justify holding prices firm. The application of these algorithms suggests that consumers may face reduced bargaining opportunities compared to previous years, directly impacting household budgets that are already strained by rising costs. This trend highlights a fundamental transition in retail operations where machine learning replaces intuitive marketing tactics with calculated financial decisions designed to maximize revenue per unit rather than volume through price cuts.

How AI Pricing Algorithms Drive Decisions

These specialized software platforms employ machine learning to synthesize vast amounts of real-time data, including historical sales figures, current inventory levels, competitor pricing, weather patterns, and broader economic conditions. By processing this complex information, the systems can predict shifting consumer demand with high precision, allowing companies to determine the exact discount level required to maintain sales without unnecessarily eroding margins. For instance, software from the retail decision-making firm Impact Analytics, which serves Gap as a client, generally demonstrates that retailers can achieve their targets with fewer promotions that are shorter in duration and applied to a smaller range of products. A spokesperson for Gap confirmed that the brand utilizes these analytics to make more informed markdown decisions based on specific demand and inventory signals, moving away from blanket discount strategies toward highly targeted price adjustments. Similarly, tools provided by AI pricing firm Kapnova recently advised a major billion-dollar beauty brand to reduce the discount on a specific skincare product from an initial plan of forty percent to thirty percent. James Sun, the chief executive of Kapnova, noted that as more companies model their demand in a more rigorous way, the consumer will inevitably see fewer and less steep discounts on Black Friday. This capability allows software to have the confidence to hold its nerve when a lesser discount is sufficient to drive purchase behavior, a level of assurance that human managers often lack when tempted to slash prices to clear stale inventory.

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Stakeholder Positions Across the Retail Sector

The adoption of these pricing technologies spans the entire consumer spectrum, from mass-market value chains to high-end luxury goods, although many companies remain discreet about their specific implementations. Under Armour and Family Dollar both utilize First Insight to decide on product charges and to estimate how price changes will affect overall sales volumes. In the luxury segment, AI-driven planning platform Anaplan reports that LVMH-owned Tiffany, Dolce & Gabbana, and Kering-owned Yves Saint Laurent use its software for pricing optimization. Despite the widespread integration of these tools, more than a dozen brands approached by Reuters, including Under Armour, Family Dollar, Tiffany, Dolce & Gabbana, and Yves Saint Laurent, did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding their specific strategies. Industry experts note that while the technology is not entirely new, it has become significantly more sophisticated over the past two years in predicting demand for products at specific price points. Lindsay Fisher, co-founder of the price optimization platform Sparkbox, which works with New Balance, explained that the effects can be subtle and if done well, consumers may not even realize that AI is influencing the final price. Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge who has built AI pricing tools, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the technology allows retailers to maintain higher prices while still converting sales that might otherwise be lost. Meanwhile, traditional retailers like Walmart have been using in-house machine-learning software to manage inventory since around twenty nineteen, and Dick's Sporting Goods and Ross Stores have utilized weather-forecasting AI tools for at least two years to plan their inventory more effectively.

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Real-World Impact on Consumers and Markets

The economic implications of this shift are substantial, particularly for inflation-weary American consumers who are already grappling with tariff-fueled price hikes and a rising cost of living. Polls indicated that the rising cost of living under President Donald Trump was a top concern for voters in midterm elections that resulted in the Democratic Party securing a sweeping majority in Congress. The National Retail Federation estimates that holiday sales are set to rise by four point two percent compared to twenty twenty-five, reaching just over one trillion US dollars, though much of this increase is attributable to an inflation rate currently at three point seven percent rather than genuine growth in purchasing power. Anecdotally, the data suggests that while discounts are becoming more targeted, the average discount depth is shrinking. Data compiled by Centric Market Intelligence shows that in the sportswear sector, the share of products discounted over the past year increased, but the average discount came down. For example, the average on-sale sports bra was discounted by thirty-two percent, down from thirty-six percent the year before. Martin Crepy, global head of consumer at consultancy Simon-Kucher, noted that AI-powered pricing tools are growing more common across the industry. However, this trend carries significant risk, as AI-informed pricing could provoke backlash from cash-strapped shoppers who expect traditional holiday savings. Sun of Kapnova conceded that the approach is controversial because consumers explicitly want those discounts, yet retailers are becoming increasingly smart and data-driven in their approach to pricing.