Regulators in Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec are racing to draft rules on AI-modified real estate listings, as buyers report properties that look nothing like their online photos.

Real estate listings that have been altered with artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly common, and regulators are moving to draw a line between virtual home staging and false advertising, a practice now known as housefishing.

Buyers browsing listings are finding well-lit, beautifully decorated properties transformed by the click of a finger. At times, it is hard to tell reality from the dream agents are selling. Many buyers and industry players are now demanding clear guidelines. The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says the industry has been trying to keep up with how quickly AI is changing the business.

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Nathalie Begin, QPAREB director of brokerage practice, says with AI there are no limits to what can be done. Right now, listings say modified with AI, but everyone understands that removing a bag left on a counter or adding a pool is not the same thing, she says. Having a clear definition and categories of what has been done would be helpful. Marcel Morgenstern, from Ontario, has been scrolling through online sites searching for an investment property for weeks.

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AI Listings Hide Reality from Buyers

He says people are used to physical staging, but with the dawn of AI he did not realize how much it is being used, or overused, in listings these days. He realized AI's reach when he started to look more closely at Google Street View images or visited some of the properties. In one case, the outside of a building did not match reality. He found several other examples.

He says a fresh coat of paint is often not really there. One house he looked at needed work, but when he walked in, it was either a total gut down to the studs or a total tear down. The Real Estate Council of Ontario updated its guidelines on the use of AI in the industry in October. Registered agents and brokers are required to disclose that a home has been AI-generated or materially altered.

They must also verify the accuracy of AI-generated content against physical facts to ensure there are no misleading implications about the property's current condition. Manitoba has vowed to go further. In a recent throne speech, the Manitoba government signalled its intention to ban AI-generated images in sales and rental listings. Premier Wab Kinew said when you get taken for a ride and you rent a bunk apartment because you were misled, you are getting ripped off.

Regulators Debate AI Ban in Real Estate

But many in the industry say AI is a useful tool and a total ban is impractical. Begin says people have a hard time picturing what their home might look like, which is why modified photos are useful and help clients dream about how a space could look with furniture. In February, a realtor in Terrebonne, Que.

, had to apologize for using an image edited with AI to add windows, enlarge existing ones and make the garage door appear larger. The photo included add-ons like a fence and bushes. The province's regulator, the OACIQ, has said AI must be used in an ethical and transparent manner, and it has put out some guidelines. But many in the province have been discussing more comprehensive rules and practical ways to implement them.

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On some real estate listing sites, labels that an image has been AI-modified are hard to find. Agents say technical restrictions limit the visibility of those notifications and updates are in the works. The QPAREB also says it would like to see categories of modifications. Begin says some AI modifications could be labelled as projects.

Proposed Categories Define AI Modifications

For example, if a house is in a neighbourhood where all the houses have a pool but this one does not, it might be useful to show what a pool would look like with an AI image. But the responsibilities would not stop there. The broker would have to determine if that would comply with a localization certificate, whether it would fit and whether a fence would have to be changed, she says.

Begin says new rules would benefit buyers, sellers and brokers. It is essential that people can see all pictures, including those without modifications, before they visit and understand what they will see, she says. Otherwise there will be disappointment when someone walks through the door, and that is not good for anyone, Begin says. Morgenstern says that kind of let-down is a poor sales technique.

Agents Urged to Underpromise and Overdeliver

He says it reminds him of the saying that in sales or service you are supposed to under promise and over deliver. This is the exact opposite of that, he says. While he has not closed a deal yet, Morgenstern says he may have found a property he likes. That one was not AI-enhanced, he says.

It looked exactly like what he had seen online when he drove up to it and when they walked into it. To me, if you are hiding something or trying to make something better than what it actually is, then I have my doubts right off the bat, he says.