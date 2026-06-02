AI Infrastructure Fuels Market Rally: Portia Capital's Michelle Connell on HP, Dell and the Road Ahead

Portia Capital's president discusses how AI spending is driving a multi‑trillion‑dollar build‑out, boosting server makers like Hewlett Packard and Dell, while highlighting the rising relevance of partnerships, software, utilities and commodity themes.

Michelle Connell, the president and owner of Portia Capital Management, sat down with BNN Bloomberg to outline her view on the ongoing artificial‑intelligence build‑out and the investment opportunities it is creating across the technology ecosystem.

She stressed that AI infrastructure spending remains a dominant catalyst for growth not only for the world's largest cloud providers but also for the broader supply chain that includes server manufacturers, semiconductor designers, and firms building custom AI chips. According to Connell, the sector's momentum is underpinned by a multi‑trillion‑dollar capital program that is expected to continue well into the next decade, creating a sustained demand for hardware, software and the ancillary services that support data‑center operations.

The conversation turned to Hewlett Packard's recent earnings report, which showcased a 40 percent year‑over‑year revenue rise and a full‑year earnings‑per‑share upgrade of one dollar. Connell noted that HP's strong performance reinforces the view that AI{{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}} demand is broad‑based and not limited to the market's biggest players.

The company's pipeline reportedly exceeds a $7 billion backlog, and AI server sales grew at triple‑digit rates compared with the prior year, confirming that HP is benefitting from the same tailwinds that lifted its rival Dell. When asked about HP's partnership strategy, Connell acknowledged that the firm has lagged behind competitors in forging high‑profile alliances with software and SaaS providers, a gap that could narrow as the AI rollout intensifies.

She explained that partnerships are becoming essential because the sheer scale of capital required-estimated at $2 trillion this year alone and potentially $8 trillion through 2030-exceeds what any single hardware maker can fund independently. Collaborations with chip designers such as Nvidia, and with cloud software vendors, allow server manufacturers to bundle full‑stack solutions that appeal to enterprises looking to accelerate AI workloads.

Connell also highlighted her own background as a former semiconductor analyst, which informs her balanced perspective on both hardware and software bets. While she continues to hold Dell shares after its recent earnings beat, she is also scouting undervalued SaaS names that have been battered by market swings but stand to gain as AI adoption widens. The discussion concluded with a look ahead to other earnings reports slated for the week.

Connell flagged Palo Alto Networks as a company to monitor, noting its impressive 52 percent year‑to‑date stock gain but cautioning that its forward price‑to‑earnings ratio of nearly 80 suggests investors are paying a premium for future growth. She also mentioned Palo Alto's recent acquisition of CyberArk as a catalyst that could add depth to its security portfolio.

Turning to Ulta Beauty, Connell expressed a more cautious stance, pointing out the retailer's 16 percent year‑to‑date decline and questioning whether its foot traffic is rebounding. She warned that consumer‑focused businesses, especially those in discretionary categories such as cosmetics, may see continued pressure as inflation and higher transportation costs dent disposable income.

Overall, Connell's outlook underscores the interconnected nature of AI infrastructure, the importance of strategic partnerships, and the need for investors to weigh both growth narratives and valuation metrics across sectors





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