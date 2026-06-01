AI Infrastructure Boom Drives Commodity Demand Surge

The exponential growth of AI data centres is fueling unprecedented demand for key commodities including copper, uranium, aluminum, silver, and rare earth elements, reshaping supply chains and long-term market forecasts.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index has surged 170 percent over the past 12 months, with half of that gain occurring this year and a remarkable 25 percent increase in the last month alone.

This rally is fueled by the artificial intelligence boom, which is driving up demand for semiconductors and, by extension, creating a ripple effect of demand across the entire supply chain-from raw material mining to power generation, and from data centre construction to hyper-scale campus development. To understand the full impact, we must examine the commodities that are becoming essential in this new landscape, assessing whether the AI surge will fundamentally alter their supply-demand dynamics beyond current trends.

As of early 2026, there are approximately 12,500 operational data centres worldwide, with about 5,500 located in the United States and 350 in Canada. The U.S. alone accounts for nearly half of global data centre capacity, and industry projections indicate the number of U.S. facilities could reach 8,000 by 2030. Total installed computing capacity is expected to grow at a much faster pace than the number of physical sites, as hyper-scale campuses become larger and increasingly power-intensive.

A hyper-scale campus is a massive data centre complex built and operated by major cloud and AI companies. Unlike traditional single-building data centres, these campuses typically comprise multiple buildings, dedicated electrical substations, extensive backup power systems, advanced cooling infrastructure, and high-capacity fiber-optic networks. Copper is the single most important commodity set to benefit from the AI infrastructure build-out.

AI servers consume significantly more power than traditional servers, necessitating robust power distribution equipment, transformers, switchgear, cooling systems, backup generators, and substantial electrical infrastructure. A large AI data centre can contain thousands of tonnes of copper. Most forecasts suggest that data centres could add between 0.5 million and 1.0 million tonnes of copper demand by 2030, with additional copper required for the surrounding electrical grid.

Current global copper demand stands at roughly 26 million tonnes per year, roughly in line with supply. By 2050, annual AI-related copper demand is projected to exceed three million tonnes, with data centres potentially consuming 6 to 7 percent of global supply. Supply chain constraints, geopolitical risks, and the slow development of new copper mines could exacerbate price volatility.

The rising demand from AI-related industries reinforces a long-term bullish outlook for copper, potentially leading tech firms and manufacturers to engage in strategic stockpiling. The uranium market is already in a structural deficit, with a shortfall of 19 million pounds of U₃O₈, equivalent to 11 percent of current demand. As AI growth continues, nuclear power is increasingly seen as a necessary carbon-free, 24/7 baseload source to power data centres.

Tech companies are pursuing investments in small modular reactor technology or securing power purchase agreements to guarantee long-term nuclear supply. Meeting the electricity needs of AI infrastructure will likely require a combination of extending existing reactor lifetimes, building new large-scale nuclear plants, and deploying small modular reactors.

Consequently, uranium demand forecasts have strengthened, with sustained growth anticipated through the 2030s and beyond. While most uranium demand growth is expected from reactor construction in Asia and fleet extensions in existing markets, AI data centres are emerging as an additional demand driver. Aluminum demand will rise in tandem with copper. High-voltage transmission projects increasingly favor aluminum conductors due to their lighter weight, lower cost, and greater availability for long-distance power lines.

Aluminum is also widely used in data centre construction-including structural components, cable trays, heat exchangers, cooling systems, and power distribution equipment. As hyper-scale AI facilities expand in size and power requirements, aluminum stands to benefit not only from increased data centre builds but also from the massive expansion of the electrical grid needed to support these energy-intensive operations. Silver is utilized in high-performance electronics, semiconductors, electrical contacts, and solar infrastructure that may support data centre power needs.

A modern AI server could contain up to 10 grams of silver. While AI alone will not dramatically drive silver demand, it will add to existing consumption from electrification and solar energy. Rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium are essential for producing permanent magnets used in electric motors, cooling systems, fans, and power electronics.

Like silver, these materials are secondary beneficiaries of the AI data centre build-out, with demand growth tied to broader electrification trends rather than AI exclusively





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AI Infrastructure Data Centres Copper Demand Uranium Market Aluminum Silver Rare Earth Elements Hyper-Scale Campuses Semiconductor Index Power Consumption

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