AI Funding, New U.S. Tariffs, and Major IPOs Drive Canada's Business Landscape Week of June 6

Canada rolls out a $2.3 billion AI strategy, the U.S. announces forced‑labour tariffs, SpaceX and Apotex gear up for high‑profile IPOs, and fraud losses rise, while economists debate the country's recession status.

In the week ending June 6, a series of high‑profile business developments captured the attention of investors and policymakers across North America. The Canadian government unveiled an ambitious artificial‑intelligence strategy that commits more than $2.3 billion to strengthen the sector, including a $500 million growth fund for the nation's most promising AI firms, another $500 million allocation for regional development agencies to help companies adopt AI tools, and a $700 million subsidy program for the compute costs of training large models.

While the package is touted as a catalyst for retaining AI talent and encouraging home‑grown innovation, critics argue that the plan lacks concrete measures on intellectual‑property reform, workforce protection, and regulatory safeguards against AI‑related harms. Labour leaders have also warned that the strategy does not sufficiently address the risk of job displacement as automation spreads across traditional industries.

At the same time, the United States announced a new round of tariffs targeting imports from more than 60 trading partners suspected of using forced‑labour practices. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative outlined duties ranging from 10 percent to 12.5 percent, with Canada and fifteen other countries seeing a base 10 percent levy, while 44 nations face the higher 12.5 percent rate.

Notably, the tariffs include a carve‑out for products that comply with the terms of the United States‑Mexico‑Canada Agreement, sparing many Canadian and Mexican exports from the new penalties. The move represents the administration's attempt to rebuild a tariff wall that the Supreme Court struck down earlier in the year, and it has reignited debate in Ottawa about the potential impact on bilateral trade flows and domestic price pressures.

On the corporate front, the market buzz has centered on a handful of upcoming initial public offerings that could reshape the investment landscape. SpaceX, the aerospace venture founded by Elon Musk, is preparing a Nasdaq debut that could value the company at roughly $1.75 trillion, a price that would translate into a paper gain of up to $11 billion for the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which first invested in the firm during a 2019 financing round that raised $314 million.

If the IPO proceeds as expected, the pension plan's stake may become its most lucrative single investment to date. Simultaneously, Canadian drugmaker Apotex and AI startup Anthropic are also lining up listings, prompting domestic brokerage platforms to expand access for everyday investors seeking exposure to these high‑growth stories. The Toronto Stock Exchange is bracing for its largest IPO in five years, with filings suggesting a total company valuation of about $5 billion. Amid the excitement, concerns over financial security persisted.

A Toronto couple, Bob and Sarah McArthur, fell prey to a sophisticated banking scam that drained nearly $14 000 through a series of cash withdrawals and unauthorized credit‑card charges. Their experience illustrates how technology, including AI‑enabled phishing tools, has lowered the barrier for fraudsters to orchestrate cross‑border scams. The Canadian Anti‑Fraud Centre recorded more than $704 million in losses last year, up from $645 million the previous year, signaling a growing wealth transfer to organized crime networks.

Scammers increasingly tailor their tactics to demographic groups: baby boomers are often targeted with impersonations of family members or bank staff, while millennials are more likely to encounter fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes. Finally, the question of whether Canada is in a recession continued to spark debate among economists and market commentators.

While headline GDP growth appears sluggish, real GDP per‑capita rose modestly by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, a signal that the economy's output per person is still expanding despite broader concerns over inflation and global trade tensions. This nuanced picture underscores the complexity of assessing economic health in a period marked by rapid technological change, geopolitical shifts, and evolving fiscal policies





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Tariffs Initial Public Offering Fraud Canadian Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 things you need to know about Canada's new AI strategyOTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled Canada's long-promised updated strategy on artificial intelligence Thursday -- a technology his government says is quickly changing how the world works.

Read more »

Canada to Provide Funding, Buy Equity Stakes in AI Startups(Bloomberg) -- Canada will provide funding to help artificial intelligence companies scale up, and plans to take equity stakes in the country’s most promising AI firms to accelerate the creation of so-called “national champions.

Read more »

Canada Unveils New Artificial Intelligence StrategyCanada's new artificial intelligence strategy has drawn swift reactions from various stakeholders, including business and labour leaders, opposition politicians, and technology experts. The strategy aims to build safe, reliable, and sovereign AI for workers and businesses, but critics argue it falls short of providing a clear and focused plan to achieve its objectives.

Read more »

Canada reaches deal with Quebec on billions of dollars in infrastructure fundingLONGUEUIL, QUE. — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has reached a deal with Quebec to transfer nearly $10 billion over 10 years to fund infrastructure projects.

Read more »