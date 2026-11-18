A critical vulnerability in Java discovered by AI could let hackers remotely execute code or crash systems. US, South Korean, and Tencent authorities are urging immediate patching as experts warn AI speeds up exploitation.

A critical flaw in Java discovered by artificial intelligence could allow hackers to access systems, prompting U.S., South Korea n, and Chinese authorities to urge immediate patching.

Java Vulnerability Demands Urgent Patching

The vulnerability, found in Java's memory functions by U.S. tech firm Calif, could let attackers remotely execute code or crash systems. South Korea's presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with government agencies to discuss preemptive measures, according to Yonhap news agency. The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency said Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install security updates.

Also read South Korea Enforces Extreme Anti-Cheating Measures for CSAT Amid AI Fears

Concern is particularly acute in South Korea, where Java is heavily used. Tencent Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese technology company Tencent, warned customers Wednesday that the vulnerability in the open-source kit, known as Java4Shell, could allow unauthenticated attackers to steal sensitive information or take control of affected servers. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerability required immediate patching, though it did not link it to any recent outages.

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The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre said Wednesday it was investigating the vulnerability. Based on currently available information, it had no indications of imminent large-scale exploitation. Britain's cybersecurity agency urged companies and organizations to keep systems up to date during this unprecedented time. Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on Nov. 17 that contains fixes for the flaw.

Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is one of the world's most widely used programming languages and is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector, financial institutions, and the military. China and South Korea are among countries with significant Java developer communities, according to surveys by software development tools maker JetBrains.

A 2025 JetBrains survey found that 37 per cent of respondents to its Java-focused study were based in mainland China, though that reflects the survey sample rather than the countries' shares of the global Java developer population. Java represented 53 per cent of programming language use in South Korea compared with a global average of 30 per cent, a 2021 JetBrains survey said.

Its use was even higher in South Korea's public sector, accounting for a 72 per cent share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey last year. Cybersecurity concerns have intensified this year as rapid advances in artificial intelligence give both attackers and defenders increasingly powerful tools.

AI Speeds Up Cybersecurity Threats

AI can make it faster and easier for hackers to identify and exploit weaknesses, shrinking the window for companies to patch vulnerabilities from what could once have been days to potentially hours or minutes. A series of technology outages in recent days has underscored the fragility of critical systems, although authorities and companies have not linked them to the Java vulnerability.

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Apple said Tuesday it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage affecting customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. Apple said a cyberattack had not caused the issue. The US National Security Agency's network also experienced a temporary degradation during routine maintenance.

The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services including email, to a halt to U.S. air travel that lasted 4-1/2 hours, and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has played down concerns about a broader problem, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledging that the incidents were unsettling but adding that they were completely unrelated.

Recent Tech Outages And AI Risks

Last month, governments and companies around the world took websites offline as a precaution while website operators scrambled to secure systems running PHP software after a vulnerability was disclosed. Calif had found that cybersecurity flaw in PHP. Cybersecurity companies regularly uncover examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

Companies are also deploying AI to scan their own systems for vulnerabilities and are rushing to fix what they find, a process that carries risks of its own, Surfshark's lead system engineer Karolis Kaciulis said. Patching that much, that quickly, makes systems less stable, he said.