Democrats who oppose AI data centres win key midterm races across US

Democrats sceptical of AI data centres won governorships and congressional seats in the midterm elections, and analysts warn of a tougher regulatory environment for tech giants and slower data centre construction.

Democrats who campaigned against artificial intelligence data centres won key midterm elections, setting up a tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data centre developers even if President Donald Trump stalls any federal crackdown.

Data centre regulation itself was not on most midterm ballots and was not among the top issues for most voters. But hard-line stances against the server warehouses were woven into the platforms of many candidates, including Democrats who upended longtime Republican control of governorships in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Nevada and Iowa, many of which are data centre hot spots.

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Campaign Spending On Data Center Opposition

Skepticism of data centres and their impact on electricity prices often blended with the fight for affordability, a key campaign talking point for Democrats. According to data from AdImpact, campaigns large and small spent more than US$380 million on television ads mentioning data centres. Democrats outspent Republicans on the topic by a more than 3-to-1 ratio.

In Texas, Clayton Tucker, the first Democrat elected state agriculture commissioner since 1986, said his pledge to fight data centre development was critical to his victory. Everywhere he went, he said, ranchers worried that data centres posed an existential threat to their dwindling water supplies. Tucker told The Associated Press that there is an old saying around there that whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting, and that is exactly what happened.

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Sweeping wins by Democrats could have far-reaching implications for data centres. Besides taking control of Congress, Democrats flipped at least five governors offices and took full control of state governments in five more states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan. Data Centre Watch, a project of AI security consultancy 10a Labs, said it tracked winning candidates for Congress and governorships and found the vast majority had expressed support for stronger regulation or even a moratorium.

Governor Election Results On Regulation

Among governors, 32 of the 34 victorious candidates in races where AP called a winner support stronger regulation or restrictions. Twelve of the 34 support bans or moratoriums, it said. During the campaign, Wisconsin Gov. -elect David Crowley, a Democrat, changed his position under pressure from his Republican opponent to take a harder line against data centres.

Initially opposed to any moratorium, Crowley later said he supported one as well as abolishing the state sales tax exemption for data centre operators and developers. In an interview Thursday with AP, Crowley said he is having discussions now about what he will propose once he takes office.

In the mix are things like requiring developers to disclose more about their water and energy consumption, ensuring a community supports a project before it can go forward and insulating ratepayers and taxpayers from the energy costs of the projects, Crowley said. AI giant OpenAI published a framework Thursday enumerating new commitments to the communities where it develops data centres. The company said it was asking federal, state and local policymakers to write clear rules for how the industry builds.

Lawmakers should establish rules to advance responsible investment, protect residents, and ensure that the benefits of AI infrastructure are broadly shared, the post said. An industry association, the Data Centre Coalition, echoed the sentiment that developers need to keep trying to build trust with public officials and communities. A coalition official, Dan Diorio, said the industry is aware many midterm winners have vowed to impose a moratorium.

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We should expect them to want to deliver on those promises, but there are going to be real world consequences of that, Diorio said in an interview. Those consequences, Diorio said, could include host communities missing out on tax revenue or payments from tech companies. Data centres are also driving a broader economic expansion that encourages investment in domestic manufacturing, he said. The election of data centre sceptics adds challenges to stock markets riding high on the AI boom.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq, which is full of AI-related and other tech stocks, sank 11% below its all-time high amid worries that data centre construction may slow because it is getting costlier to borrow money. AI data centre construction is driving much of the U.S. economy growth, and any slowdown could have a broader chilling effect.

Morgan Stanley Analysis Of State Elections

In an analyst report, Morgan Stanley said decisive results for Democrats carry greater expectations for data centre restrictions that, under new state regulations, could split the country into areas that are open to new data centres and those without. It singled out Texas election of Democrat Gina Hinojosa for governor as the most important election result for data centre development.

Hinojosa has said she would block a permit for a data centre if it was not a good deal for Texans or residents had not gotten a say in the matter. She defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who had touted Texas as the epicentre of AI development before trying to clamp down on it late in the campaign.

Morgan Stanley also said Ohio election of Democrat Dr. Amy Acton as governor creates significant risk of data centre project delays in the state. Acton has pledged to block a data centre project unless it meets certain standards. Voters in local referendums cast ballots overwhelmingly in favour of restricting data centres, according to an analysis by polling and data science firm Redbud Consulting. Redbud tracked 47 referendums in 44 municipalities in 12 states, including 21 in Ohio.

Heather West, head of geotechnology practice at Eurasia Group, discussed the future for AI and affordability following the U.S. midterms, noting the political and economic stakes for the industry.