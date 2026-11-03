EverWind Fuels to hold public sessions on $10-billion AI data centre in Cape Breton

EverWind Fuels is hosting two information sessions in Cape Breton this week about its proposed $10-billion AI data centre in Point Tupper, as residents raise concerns over consultation, environmental assessment and regulation.

EverWind Fuels is holding two public information sessions this week in southern Cape Breton about its proposed $10-billion artificial intelligence data centre in Point Tupper, N.S.

The first session is scheduled for 5 p.m. at a community centre in D'Escousse, N.S. A second session is set for the same time Wednesday in Lower River Inhabitants, N.S. The company announced last month that it intends to build the 18,600-square-metre AI data centre, which would come online by the end of 2027.

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EverWind and Anthropic Data Centre Details

EverWind's chief financial officer has said community consultation around the industrial site could not happen before the project was announced Oct. 16 because of a strict non-disclosure agreement with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic. Anthropic signed a 20-year lease for the centre. The facility would draw 95 megawatts of electricity during its first phase. A 325-megawatt expansion is expected in mid-2028.

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That would bring the development's total energy demand to 420 megawatts. The announcement has prompted skepticism from many local residents who oppose the scope of the project and question whether there is enough oversight. Julissa Stewart, who lives about 20 minutes from the planned data centre site, said she has been shocked by the speed of EverWind's plan and the lack of consultation with the community.

Stewart said her biggest concern is the lack of environmental assessment for the project and a shortage of regulations. Premier Tim Houston said last week it is not clear to him if any new legislation is needed to manage what would be the first AI data centre in Nova Scotia. The sessions are intended to give residents in the surrounding communities a chance to hear directly from the proponent and ask questions about the proposal.

Point Tupper Industrial Site Expansion

The project would be built at the Point Tupper industrial site, a location already used for heavy industry and energy infrastructure. EverWind has promoted the development as a major investment that would support AI computing capacity and create economic activity in the region. Opponents say the size of the electricity load and the pace of approvals raise concerns about the strain on the power grid and the lack of a full environmental review.

The first phase alone would require 95 megawatts, enough to power a substantial industrial operation, before the expansion more than quadruples the demand. With the expansion, the total demand of 420 megawatts would make the data centre one of the largest single electricity users in the province. Residents have also questioned how the project was negotiated and why the public was not informed before the announcement.

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Provincial Regulation and Public Consultation

The province has not committed to new rules for AI data centres, and Houston said he is still assessing whether legislation is required. The information sessions are the first in-person opportunities for many residents to hear EverWind's pitch and to press the company on environmental and regulatory issues. EverWind has said the project would come online by the end of 2027, with the first phase using 95 megawatts and a later expansion adding 325 megawatts by mid-2028.

The lease with Anthropic runs for 20 years, tying the facility to a major AI company whose computing needs would drive the centre's power demand. The proposal has become a focus of local debate over how large energy projects are approved and how communities are consulted. The sessions in D'Escousse and Lower River Inhabitants are scheduled for 5 p.m., with the second event on Wednesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026. Lyndsay Armstrong, The Canadian Press