A House of Commons committee heard that AI can aggravate domestic abuse, expose women to sexualized deepfakes and worsen medical bias. Witnesses called for criminalizing deepfake creation, faster takedown tools and direct victim support.

OTTAWA - Artificial intelligence can aggravate domestic abuse, expose women to sexualized deepfakes and worsen medical bias, MPs on the House of Commons status of women committee have heard.

The committee studied the effects of AI over four weeks and heard from dozens of witnesses. Several witnesses said that because AI is trained on existing data, it can exacerbate existing gender bias in the medical system. Amy Flood, executive director of the Women's Health Collective Canada, said women historically have been under-represented in clinical trials and health research. Flood said: The fact of the matter is that AI is only as good as the data it's built on.

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AI reinforces medical bias against women

When that data is incomplete or biased, AI can reinforce existing inequalities, leading to poorer health outcomes for women and gender-diverse populations. Tamil Kendall, director of the Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada, cited heart disease, which she said is the leading cause of premature death among Canadian women. She said important historical research studies included men only and men are still more likely to be diagnosed and appropriately treated than women. Kendall said: AI exaggerates these biases.

It's less likely to diagnose women's heart conditions than men's heart conditions, and it's more likely to attribute women's symptoms to mental health issues. Gillian Hanley, executive director of the Women's Health Research Institute, agreed that AI models based on historical health data sets have built-in biases.

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She said if historical electronic medical records show women with certain symptoms were more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than men, the AI model will return anxiety as the most likely issue for women with those symptoms. Other witnesses said the government has introduced legislation to tackle sexualized deepfakes but needs to do more, starting with criminalizing their creation. The Liberal government criminalized the distribution of non-consensual sexual deepfakes in crime bill C-16, which became law in June.

It also introduced a digital safety bill, C-34, which would impose a duty of care on platforms and create a digital regulator, and C-36, a privacy bill that would create a right to demand the deletion of deepfakes. Neither bill has become law yet. Witnesses said that even if creating sexualized deepfakes becomes a criminal act, it won't necessarily help victims who just want the images taken down.

Criminal response not always the solution

Suzie Dunn, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law, said the government's proposed digital safety bill would create the means to take down images quickly, but that option currently exists only in British Columbia and Quebec. Dunn said: We'll rush to a criminal response to a particular type of harm, but a criminal response isn't necessarily the solution a person is looking for.

She added that a victim may just want an intimate image expunged without going through a criminal trial. Dunn cited as a model B.C.

's civil resolution tribunal. She said it is a low-cost option that doesn't require a lawyer and B.C.

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Companies must test for hateful uses

's tribunal has handled hundreds of files since it began hearing cases about intimate images in January 2024. Blair Attard-Frost, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta's department of political science, suggested the digital safety bill be amended. She said companies behind generative AI should be required to demonstrate in some way that their systems have been tested and safeguarded against hateful and non-consensual sexual uses prior to deployment.

Rosel Kim, senior staff lawyer at the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, said deepfake victims need direct support, including guidance on available options. She said it is still not clear how judges will interpret the criminalization of sexualized deepfake distribution in Bill C-16 and which kinds of images will fall under the law.

Kim cited a sexualized deepfake with a single prominent feature altered, such as a third eye, that makes it very obvious it is not a depiction of a specific individual. Mitzie Hunter, president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Women's Foundation, said if the creation of deepfakes is criminalized, it would be possible to intervene before the images are distributed.

AI facilitates domestic abuse and stalking

Hunter said: Criminalizing the creation of deepfakes would also help the law hold platforms who profit from them accountable as well. Anuradha Dugal, executive director of Women's Shelters Canada, said perpetrators can seek advice on how to control their partners, including legal advice. She said they can create fake recordings of survivors saying or doing things that may implicate her as a bad mother and generate tech-facilitated sexual violence, which may include generating sexual images.

Dugal added that abusers could also use AI to falsify official documents to use against their victims. Dunn told the MPs that AI agents and generative AI systems increase the ability of stalkers and abusers to gather information about their targets and amplify harassment against them. Dunn said: This happens not only in the context of intimate partner violence. It also targets politicians, journalists and human rights defenders.

The committee heard the testimony as part of its study on the effects of artificial intelligence. The witnesses called for stronger safeguards, faster takedown tools, and direct support for victims as AI tools become more widespread. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2026.