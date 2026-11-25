Alexandria photographer Ahmed Flex wins international mobile photography awards by documenting everyday life, fishers, and street scenes in Egypt with a focus on shadows and light.

Ahmed Flex, a photographer based in Alexandria, is redefining the visual narrative of Egypt by focusing on the human element rather than just the ancient monuments. While the majority of international imagery associated with the country centers on the pyramids, Flex dedicates his career to capturing the vibrant, authentic life unfolding in the streets and markets.

Recognition at 35AWARDS Contest

His distinctive approach to light and composition recently earned him significant acclaim in the global photography community. His image titled Boys and Shadows was selected as one of the best entries in the 35AWARDS mobile photography contest, which specifically explored the theme of shadows. The selection was highly competitive, as the image was chosen from a massive pool of more than 14,000 submissions from around the world.

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Award-Winning Street Photography

Beyond the mobile photography accolades, Flex has established a consistent record of excellence in professional and urban photography circuits. The Urban Photo Awards recognized his street work in both 2024 and 2025, marking a period of sustained critical attention to his portfolio. Additionally, his Instagram profile documents that he secured third place at the Press Photo Egypt competition in 2023, further solidifying his reputation in the regional press and documentary sectors.

Capturing Daily Life in Alexandria

Flex's subject matter is deeply rooted in the everyday experiences of the Egyptian people. His lens frequently finds subjects such as fishermen at work, children transforming ordinary streets into playful environments, and quiet, tender moments shared between people and animals. He possesses a sharp instinct for natural lighting, often allowing a simple patch of sunlight or a long, dramatic shadow to carry half of the storytelling weight in his photographs.

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Rising Popularity of Street Photography

His success reflects a broader cultural shift, as street photography has only recently become more accessible and easier to practice within Egypt. This new era has empowered a generation of local photographers to document the nuances of daily life with greater freedom and technical ease. Flex stands as a prominent figure in this movement, using his platform to highlight the country through a contemporary, people-centric lens.

Sharing Craft Through Workshops

As a key member of this new wave of visual storytellers, Flex is actively contributing to the growth of the craft in his home city. He is passing on his technical knowledge and artistic perspective through street photography workshops held in Alexandria. These sessions allow emerging artists to learn from his experience, ensuring that the tradition of documenting real-life moments continues to thrive in the region.