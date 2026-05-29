AGO Board Member Judy Schulich Steps Down After Controversial Art Acquisition Decision

Philanthropic executive Judy Schulich has left the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) board following a contentious decision last year to block the acquisition of an artwork by photographer Nan Goldin, which sparked widespread criticism and resignations. The AGO, which receives significant public funding, is now reviewing its governance and committee structures in light of the incident.

Philanthropic executive Judy Schulich , who had served on the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) board for over a decade, has stepped down following a controversial decision last year to block the acquisition of an artwork by photographer Nan Goldin .

The move sparked widespread backlash and resignations, including that of a senior curator. Schulich, whose term expired recently, was not reappointed by the Ontario government. She is a prominent art patron and executive with the Schulich Foundation, established by her billionaire father Seymour Schulich. The incident in question involved Goldin's video slide-show work, which intersperses images of her friends and community with classical, Renaissance, and baroque artworks.

The AGO initially planned to acquire the piece jointly with the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. However, the AGO's volunteer committee, on which Schulich sat, voted against the acquisition, citing concerns about Goldin's political views, including her criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon. An internal memo by AGO director and CEO Stephan Jost revealed that some committee members found Goldin's remarks 'offensive' and 'antisemitic.

' This decision led to a petition with over 800 signatures calling for Schulich's resignation, supported by prominent figures such as Goldin herself, Avi Lewis, Naomi Klein, and Jed Lind. The AGO subsequently commissioned a governance review, which recommended a 'reset' of the committee's acquisition discussions and clarification of members' responsibilities.

Schulich, who has a keen interest in art and has sat on various gallery boards, had donated at least half a million dollars to the AGO between 2019 and 2024, alongside venture capitalist David Stein. Both the AGO and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming praised Schulich's contributions to the gallery.

The AGO receives significant public funding, with $26.3 million from all three levels of government in its last reported fiscal year, in addition to monetary donations and bequests. The AGO's decision to not acquire Goldin's work has brought into focus the complex politics of art gallery volunteer committees and the balance between artistic merit and political views. The gallery is now working to address these issues and clarify the roles and responsibilities of its volunteer committees





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