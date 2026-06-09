Aging MLB Players Bucking Trend of Declining Performance

Nolan Arenado and fellow MLB veterans are bucking the trend of declining performance with age, with some even surpassing their prime years.

Nolan Arenado and fellow MLB veterans are bucking the trend of declining performance with age, with some even surpassing their prime years. Arenado, who turned 35 in May, is currently batting .256 with eight homers and 30 RBIs, while fellow 35-and-older players Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are also delivering solid results at the plate.

However, this is not the norm for older MLB players, who have historically seen their performance decline with age. In the early 2000s, older stars were the norm in the big leagues, with a group highlighted by Barry Bonds, Frank Thomas, Kenny Lofton, Luis Gonzalez, and Jeff Bagwell combining for 71.3 WAR in 2003.

The trend has accelerated over the past decade, with MLB hitters who are 35 or older combining to provide just 5.6 WAR through roughly the first 1/3 of the season. The shift in the game's analytics and the increasing emphasis on young players has contributed to this trend.

Young stars like Corbin Carroll, Kevin McGonigle, Konnor Griffin, Bobby Witt Jr., and Julio Rodriguez are being signed to lucrative deals well before they reach free agency, while spending on veterans is no longer in vogue. Players like Christian Walker, who signed a three-year deal with the Astros for $60 million, are bucking the trend by continuing to deliver solid results at the plate.

Walker attributes this to the ability to measure guys' value on the field, which has become more prevalent with the introduction of advanced analytics like WAR and wRC+. The increasing velocity of the game has also made it tougher for older players to handle really good fastballs, particularly inside.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has Freeman and Muncy in his lineup on nearly a daily basis, but notes that the hardest part is to expect and want the same output you've always had, but not be willing to change the equation. Walker has also emphasized the importance of adapting to the changing game, and has found success by analyzing his blood tests and making adjustments to his lifestyle.

He believes that his age is older than most guys, but his service time isn't, and is fortunate that he can still help the team





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Nolan Arenado Freddie Freeman Max Muncy Christian Walker MLB Aging Players Declining Performance Advanced Analytics Young Stars Velocity Of The Game

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