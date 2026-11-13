Stellantis sells Brampton plant to Roshel as Ottawa threatens default and workers face uncertain future

Stellantis is selling its Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel after receiving hundreds of millions in public money, prompting Ottawa to threaten default and raising questions about federal industrial funding.

Stellantis plans to sell its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel, pulling out of the facility despite having received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

The sale has angered governments and the union and put the future of workers at the plant in limbo. Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Stellantis is on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. She gave the company 30 days to demonstrate it will correct the conditions of its funding agreement. If nothing changes, Joly warned she will declare Stellantis in default of its obligations.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

Stellantis May Repay Public Funds

Stellantis could face penalties including termination of the federal funding deal and a requirement to repay all or part of the money it has received, plus interest. It is not clear exactly how much Ottawa provided to Stellantis. Company spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin has said the company would repay public funds it has received. Joly said patience has its limits.

Advertisement

She said she is fed up, workers are fed up and Canadians are fed up. Unifor national president Lana Payne said the plant is sold. She said talks with Stellantis remain in the same place after a meeting on the sale. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Stellantis had an obligation to provide a global solution for plant workers.

More than two years ago, Stellantis began a massive retooling of the Brampton plant, paid for in part with public money. The plan was to produce the Jeep Compass there, but last year that production was moved to Illinois. Payne said Stellantis' decision to sell the plant is particularly egregious and runs counter to decisions by other automakers to idle plants during the trade war rather than permanently shut them down.

She recalled bargaining with General Motors, where a plant was idled and Unifor demanded that GM not sell and not close it. She said GM agreed to stay and fight for another day for the Ingersoll plant. Payne said Canada must continue to make these investments to compete with other countries, which are doing the same. She said automakers are supported all over the world by governments.

Other Automakers Also Received Public Money

She said everybody wants these industries because they are lucrative and create jobs, value for advanced manufacturing and value for technology and engineering. But Stellantis is not alone in receiving public money for projects that have stalled, shrunk or failed. In 2022, the Ontario and federal governments gave General Motors hundreds of millions of dollars to retool the CAMI plant in Ingersoll to produce electric delivery vehicles.

GM paused production in May 2025, then permanently ended BrightDrop production in October 2025, citing low demand. In Quebec, Sweden's Northvolt received a roughly 270-million-dollar equity investment from the province before going bankrupt. Ottawa had pledged billions to the battery maker, which was never paid out. In September, Volkswagen subsidiary PowerCo announced it was pushing back the opening of its 7-billion-dollar battery plant in St. Thomas, Ontario, by two years to 2029.

Advertisement

Experts Question Canada Investment Strategy

Ottawa has committed 700 million dollars in upfront capital to build the factory. Experts say this type of investment is necessary, but some say Canada lacks a proper strategy when choosing which companies to invest in. Dan Breznitz, the Munk Chair of Innovation studies and co-director of the Innovation Policy Lab at the University of Toronto, said Canada has to do it, but the question is what it offers apart from time-limited money.

He said Canada needs to think about what ties companies to Canada so they do not leave when the money or tax benefit ends. Others believe Ottawa should be more selective in what companies and sectors it prioritizes for funding. G. Kent Fellows, a professor at the University of Calgary, said his view is to let the markets do the markets' job without the government putting a finger on the scale to get a particular outcome.

He said that will save the taxpayer in the long run and make the economy more productive in the long run. The sale of the Brampton plant has renewed scrutiny over how Ottawa doles out billions of dollars and what strings are attached to that money. The union and all levels of government accuse the automaker of breaching its contract with Ottawa.

Discussions between Stellantis and the government over the plant are escalating as workers wait for clarity on their future.