Trump defends deportation policy as very strong and rejects any immigration amnesty

President Trump defended his deportation policy and ruled out amnesty after Homeland Security Secretary Mullin said Democrats are calling about immigration but amnesty is a full stop.

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's deportation policy and said he opposed any immigration deal that would include amnesty for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The comments came after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said earlier Monday that he has been fielding calls from Democrats interested in working on immigration policy but is adamantly opposed to any deal including amnesty. The remarks reflected mixed messaging from the administration after the midterm elections and underscored how complicated it will be for a new Congress controlled by Democrats to find common ground on immigration. Immigration has long been one of the most intractable issues facing Congress.

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Any deal giving people in the country illegally a pathway to resolve their status is often characterized by anti-immigration critics as amnesty. Advocates say longtime immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for years and worked and raised families here deserve a way to come out of the shadows and legalize their status. Trump told reporters at the White House that there will not be amnesty.

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Trump Rules Out Amnesty

He said somebody suggested the idea, but he rejected it, adding that immigrants came in and knew the law. Trump defended his administration's deportation policy as very strong. Asked if he had spoken with Stephen Miller, his newly promoted chief of staff and the architect of his immigration crackdown, about immigration changes, Trump said no. He said his policy has not changed and the focus will be on removing the worst of the worst.

During an interview that aired Sunday with 60 Minutes, Trump said killers and drug dealers in the country illegally should be deported. But he suggested he was open to a deal that would let others stay if they are good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right, and in some cases paying taxes. Trump rode back into power with a promise to crack down on immigration.

During the first two years of his second term, arrests of immigrants surged, including through high-profile operations in large U.S. cities that sometimes turned violent. Voters appeared to disapprove of the tactics. Nationally, about 6 in 10 voters said the Trump administration's actions on immigration enforcement had gone too far, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. A similar share disapproved of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement was doing its job.

Election Voter Views on Enforcement

Mullin earlier Monday reiterated Trump's willingness to work with Democrats on the issue, though he said he and the president have not yet discussed concrete immigration policy changes after the midterms. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference near Washington, D.C. , Mullin also said he is strongly opposed to amnesty for people living in the U.S. illegally.

Mullin, who was a senator and House representative before becoming Trump's Homeland Security secretary earlier this year, said after the election he has been fielding calls from Democrats he worked with in Congress on bipartisan issues. He said he let the president know those calls are coming in and the president said to start working with them and meet at some point, which is the extent of the conversation. He said they have not had any conversation just on policy.

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Trump since the election has elevated Miller, raising questions about how cooperation with Democrats might look so long as enforcement remains strict. Mullin called Miller an excellent choice in a social media post last week. Mullin said he worked with Democrats while in Congress, including on immigration reform, and thought a bipartisan approach was the only way to get anything done.

Mullin Talks Bipartisan Reform

But he pushed back decisively against any agreement that would include amnesty for people living illegally in the U.S. Mullin said he was working on immigration reform when he was in the House and when he was in the Senate, and that the only way you can actually get it is by a bipartisan approach. But he said amnesty is never going to be a solution, and that the administration will never allow amnesty to happen.

He called that a full stop. The Homeland Security secretary raised the issue of DACA, a form of protection from deportation for children brought to the country illegally by their parents. He said figuring out a way to legalize their status would be up to Congress.

He said if there is immigration reform to look at DACA and figure out a way for these individuals to maybe become legal permanent citizens or something like this, that will be up to Congress to do. Reporting from Forest Heights, Md. Associated Press writer Collin Binkley in Washington contributed to this report.