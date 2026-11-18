Technology analyst Carmi Levy says the recent string of tech outages could be a sign of more to come, as interconnected systems and AI make weaknesses easier to find and attacks harder to contain.

A string of tech outages in a single week has one expert warning that similar disruptions could become more frequent. Technology analyst Carmi Levy told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that something is definitely changing in the digital landscape.

Tech Analyst Warns Of Recurring Outages

He said the outages may not be isolated glitches but signs of deeper vulnerabilities. The outages hit major companies and institutions. Apple, the NSA and U.S. banks were affected. United Airlines delayed departing flights after a 1.5-hour system outage.

Also read Apple NSA and IIHF Hit by Tech Outages as Trump Says Everything Is Fine

JPMorgan Chase had a technical issue that caused online banking delays for major U.S. banks. A nationwide ground stop also disrupted flights, and Microsoft said its services were fully restored after an hours-long global outage. Companies behind the outages have said there are no connections between the failures and no evidence of a cyberattack. But Levy said that as systems become more interconnected, it will be harder to contain an outage.

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It becomes a global event very quickly, he said. He also warned that AI is accelerating the rate at which weaknesses in systems are discovered and making it easier for attackers to cover more ground. Even if the outages are not connected, Levy said they are raising the level of risk that these things happen more frequently. Authorities have described the causes as software glitches and human errors.

Levy said the caveat is that we do not know yet, and it is still early. Investigators will have to answer why the tech issues appeared to occur at the same time. Cybercriminals watching the outages may see them as a really cool opportunity to launch new attacks, Levy said. He predicted more phishing attempts and more poking at the perimeter as attackers look for weaknesses.

We are going to see more cyber-related activity as a result of this, he said. The risks are not limited to one region. Earlier in November, several European supermarkets were forced to throw away large quantities of food after a wave of cyberattacks tampered with freezer and fridge temperatures. Levy said the same thing could happen in North America.

He described those devices as once dumb appliances that are now smart, yet cybersecurity behaviors have not kept up. He added that most of the fridges impacted in the attacks had not been updated. It was almost like leaving the door wide open for attack, he said. Cybercriminals know that we do not seem to have gotten the message, which leaves us more vulnerable than we probably should be.

Broader News And Other Headlines

Levy's comments came during a broader discussion about widespread tech outages, the questions people want answered and whether more are coming. The same week also saw other headlines, including a fatal collision involving a school bus in Hamilton, a tribunal finding that a Hamilton doctor inappropriately touched a nurse, and a vandalism protest at a Université-de-Montréal Metro station over the high cost of living.

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Other news included Quebecers receiving an Alert Ready emergency test, a passionate presentation calling for curbing crime in Moncton, and Regina businesses and shoppers frustrated by blocked parking lot access. A driver was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Kenilworth, and a tenant's unpaid water bill landed on a Sault landlord's tax bill. Canada's Alert Ready system was also tested across the country on Wednesday.

On the world stage, Trump sought to show strength in China, but a series of technological snafus raised concerns at home. CTV News in China reported that Carney and Trump met at the APEC summit. In entertainment, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher were set to headline the U.K.'s Glastonbury in 2027. After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with enormous hype and expectations.

In sports, Canada's men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname. Families reached a last-minute agreement over a disputed US$180M Van Gogh sale. A report said health and environment costs of chemicals could total over US$1 trillion.

A climate expert who appeared in a DiCaprio documentary said science needs to be defended. Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object, is now one light-day from Earth.