COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye ended without a final cover decision after more than 50 extra hours of negotiations, as disputes over fossil fuel language and climate finance blocked consensus.

COP31 ended without a final agreement on Sunday after more than 50 extra hours of negotiations, leaving climate change mitigation plans in limbo. The annual UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkiye failed to produce a unifying cover decision that could rally countries around global climate action.

Aly Hyder Ali, Senior Program Manager for Oil and Gas with Canada's Environmental Defence, attended COP31 and said he was angered and disappointed. He said he expected consensus and urgency from the 200 countries that arrived intending to fight climate change and find solutions. The failure was blamed on two main issues. The first was a reference to fossil fuels in the final communique.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks End Without Fossil Fuel Agreement

Fossil Fuel Language Omitted

Oil producing countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia successfully lobbied to exclude those words, sparking a heated response from many countries, including the 27-member European Union. Ireland's Environment Minister Darragh O'Brien called the omission unconscionable. He said Ireland would not endorse a cover decision or an Atalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which he called a key driver of climate change, and would not accept negotiating backward in time.

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Instead of fossil fuels, the final communique had explicit language on carbon capture and storage for industrial polluters. Some delegates described that as greenwashing oil and gas. Mike Morrice, the recently elected leader of Canada's Green Party, called carbon capture a false climate solution most of the time globally. Morrice said that when carbon capture has been implemented, emissions have actually gone up.

He said all the technology captures is public money for foreign owned oil and gas giants. The other issue dividing delegates in Turkiye was the lack of financial commitment to help developing countries deal with climate change. Back in 2021, during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, it was agreed that wealthier countries would send billions of dollars to poorer countries to help fund climate adaptations.

Climate Finance Falls Short

That was an acknowledgement that much of the historic climate impacts were the result of industrial activities carried out by richer countries. It was also an acknowledgment that poorer countries, with less carbon emissions, suffered the most severe effects of climate change with limited resources to respond adequately. At COP31 in Turkiye, Canada committed 13 billion dollars over five years for climate related support.

But the UN's goal of raising 1.2 billion dollars for its Climate Adaptation Fund came up very short. Just over 50 million dollars was committed, slightly less than 4.2 per cent of what the UN had hoped. Hyder Ali said it is just a shame that wealthy countries that are the most responsible for the climate crisis did not pay what they owe and did not commit to any stronger actions.

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In a statement, Canada's Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said COP31 was not what Canada had hoped for but reaffirmed the country's commitment to the Paris Agreement and the UN's climate change process. She said there is one year until COP32 and it is incumbent upon all parties to use that time to reflect on this process and make sure we can achieve tangible outcomes that move us forward and advance the global transition to electrification and net-zero.

Canada Faces Domestic Criticism

The next UN Climate Conference will be held next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It will be left to delegates at that conference to pick where COP31 could find no consensus. Until then, activists in Canada are urging the federal government to look at its own actions to address climate change.

Hyder Ali said countries like Canada are expanding fossil fuels domestically, expanding or pushing forward a million barrel a day pipelines, the Pacific Link, or advancing LNG projects, or building carbon capture projects, while on a global stage demanding other countries do better. He said you cannot have both. In their own words, leaders at the UN climate talks discussed why negotiations ended without a deal.

The summit was historically long, yet it closed without the final agreement many had hoped for.