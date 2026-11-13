Glenn Close Receives Honorary Oscar After Eight Nominations Without a Win

Glenn Close will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, recognizing her body of work after eight competitive nominations without a win. She says the honor is overwhelming and she wants to share it with her community in Bozeman, Montana.

Glenn Close will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, after eight competitive nominations without a win. The 79-year-old actor said the honor is overwhelming and emotional.

She will be accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law and wear a custom Armani gown. When Close got the call about the honorary Oscar, she had two unconventional thoughts. My first reaction was I do not need a consolation prize, Close told The Associated Press. My second reaction was, I do not know, do I want to end my loss record, she said.

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Close joins OToole as honorary Oscar recipient

Close has been nominated for acting Oscars eight times and never won. Peter OToole was also nominated eight times without a win before receiving an honorary Oscar in 2003. Close said she has worn her record with grace and humor. The honorary Oscar, also called the Academy Honorary Award, is different from a competitive Oscar.

It is not given for a specific film but for a body of work and contributions to the motion picture industry. The selection committee is the film academys Board of Governors, not the entire Academy membership. There are no losers. Since 2009, honorary Oscars have been presented at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, not during the Academy Awards broadcast.

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With no television cameras, the event allows time for montages and thoughtful speeches by friends, collaborators and honorees. There is space to reflect without a ticking clock or an orchestra playing you off. I am still processing it and it means a lot at this point in my life, Close said. I have been a working actor for over 50 years, I got my first Oscar nomination 43 years ago.

Close reflects on first nomination history

So it has been a life. And it is overwhelming. Close has been thinking about her history with the Oscars. Her first nomination came for her first film role, in George Roy Hills The World According to Garp.

She remembers getting the news while shooting The Big Chill, where her performance as Sarah Cooper earned her a second nomination. It was the furthest thing from my mind, Close said. I never even thought about the possibility of being nominated for an Oscar. I still can remember my absolute astonishment.

She remembers what she wore to her first ceremony at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 1983. The most beautiful little velvet dress, she said, designed by her friend, costumer Ann Roth. She also remembers sitting behind Madonna and marveling at her fabulous white fur. The year she was nominated for Fatal Attraction, a section of the crowd outside styled their hair in tight curls like her character, Alex Forrest.

That was fabulous, she said. She was confused when she walked out to present an award with co-star Michael Douglas and the audience laughed. She was eight months pregnant and had to fly to Los Angeles on a private plane with her OB-GYN because she was not allowed to fly commercial. At first, I thought, why are they laughing, Close said.

We realized it was because in the movie, I say I am pregnant with this child and he does not want to have anything to do with it, denies it. There was always a question whether she really was telling the truth. And there I was, hugely pregnant, walking out with Michael. So it was very funny.

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Close on Douglas comments and outsider status

Douglas recently made headlines for saying on The Graham Norton Show that Close deserved to win that year. When asked if she was surprised he said that, Close paused and said: Publicly, yeah. Close said she does not do roles for awards. I have the DNA of an outsider, she said.

So because of that, I have always felt the greatest honor was to actually be in the room. The winner loser thing, especially in the temperature of our country now, for me, does not apply. The fact that you are in the room with some of the most creative people on the planet is what counts. She has not decided where to put her statuette at home.

Close plans to share award with Montana community

She is thinking about how to share it with the people of Bozeman, Montana. I want to share it with the community here, she said. She wants to find a place where, for a day, people can go and see what a real Oscar looks like. She has an idea: a fantastic bakery called the Wild Crumb.

But she has not talked to them about it yet. Close has been grateful to keep working. This year she appeared in the Spanish language epic La Bola Negra, the latest season of Alls Fair and a new Hunger Games movie. Her ability to leave Hollywood and go home to Montana allows her to recharge between performances.

The honorary Oscar does not change her competitive Oscars record. OToole also received an honorary Oscar after his eight losses. Now Close is feeling grateful and putting the finishing touches on her speech. It is incredibly special and it is a huge honor, she said.

I do not know how I am going to get through it because it is very emotional for me. But I will somehow.