Half Moon Bay Residents Raise Traffic Safety Concerns as Barrhaven Grows

Residents of Half Moon Bay in Barrhaven say rapid housing growth has outpaced infrastructure, making Regatta Avenue dangerous for pedestrians. Councillor David Hill says the area is monitored but a three-way stop is currently unwarranted.

Residents of the Half Moon Bay neighbourhood in Barrhaven say the city has not accounted for the infrastructure needs of the fast-growing community, raising alarm over traffic safety on Regatta Avenue.

For residents living along Regatta Avenue, crossing the street can mean waiting several minutes for a break in traffic. Stella Kim says it takes her about five minutes to cross safely. She has had frightening encounters with drivers. I was afraid for my life because that was a near miss, Kim said.

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Residents Report Dangerous Crossings

And it happened twice. Anges Kittoe-Affum says her family has had several close calls, forcing them to keep their children away from part of their own yard. My children cannot play in the yard outside of the makeshift fence on our lawn, Kittoe-Affum said. She added that vehicles have spun out onto the lawn during the winter.

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Fingers crossed. Hopefully none of them go really fast into the home, she said. Residents say new homes continue to go up, but the infrastructure needed to support them is not keeping pace. There are a lot of houses that are actually being built, but I do not see the infrastructure that is keeping up, Kim said.

I do not see proactive infrastructure that is actually being managed to accommodate the planning of new housing and people. Residents argue that combination creates a dangerous situation when pedestrians are also forced to navigate busy roads without convenient or safe crossing points. You have people crossing trying to get through cars. You have drivers that are distracted, that are frustrated and just wanting to rush to get places, and the two just do not mix, said Kerry Nicholson.

Nicholson says drivers use Regatta as a throughway, with little to interrupt the flow of vehicles. This is the only road in all of Half Moon Bay that does not have stop signs halfway down to break up the traffic, Nicholson said. The area councillor, Coun. David Hill, acknowledges the pressures that come with the neighbourhood rapid growth.

Councillor Addresses Growth Pressures

He describes the ward as an extreme high growth ward, saying its population has increased by more than 30 per cent since the 2022 municipal election. Hill says managing that growth while keeping up with infrastructure, amenities and changing traffic patterns is a significant challenge. All of Cambrian is going to see some modifications as a result of the Greenbank realignment, Hill said.

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In the case of Regatta at this time, it is unwarranted to put in any kind of a three way stop or modification there, but it is still on the inventory and we are still going to be keeping an eye on that because it is a concern area for sure. The councillor says the street remains on the city inventory of areas being monitored because of safety concerns.

About a year to a year and a half ago, Hill brought forward a motion at the city Public Works and Infrastructure Committee asking staff to revisit how the city manages its traffic-calming process. The motion followed a collision involving a young child near San Juan Diego School, which prompted immediate modifications to the area. Hill says rapidly growing neighbourhoods can require infrastructure changes that were not anticipated when communities were originally planned five or 10 years earlier.

City Reviews Traffic Calming Process

We use a system, it is data driven. We bring traffic engineers to take a look at all of the different sites where there are concerns about safety, because certainly I do not want to see any more accidents and there already are, Hill said. There are too many as there are. So, we get traffic engineers to look at these sites and also get more police out here to enforce inappropriate compliance on the road.

Residents continue to call for action as the community grows, saying the current situation leaves pedestrians at risk. The city says Regatta Avenue remains on its watch list, but no immediate changes are planned.