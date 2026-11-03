AFN chief says only Carney and Kinew discussed abolishing Indian Act at leaders meeting

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says only Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed abolishing the Indian Act during a landmark meeting last week, contradicting both leaders' claims that some chiefs raised or supported the idea.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the only leaders who discussed abolishing the Indian Act during a landmark meeting last week were Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Her statement contradicts suggestions that some chiefs in the room raised or supported the idea. The meeting brought together federal, provincial and First Nations leaders in Ottawa. It was described as historic and marked a rare gathering of leaders from different levels of government to discuss key issues affecting First Nations. Kinew, who is Anishinaabe, called for the act to be abolished during the gathering.

Also read Vimy Gala Returns, Carney's Electoral Boost, and Debates on the Indian Act

Kinew Carney Contradict Chiefs On Indian Act

Carney said he was very open to the idea at the time. The prime minister later said the Indian Act could be reformed rather than abolished. Both leaders said the idea to change or abolish the act was raised and supported by some chiefs in the room. Woodhouse Nepinak says that is not true.

Advertisement

She says chiefs were focused more on major projects legislation they say threatens their rights. Those conversations went to the wayside after Kinew and Carney made their remarks, she said. Woodhouse Nepinak said the chiefs' priorities were sidelined after Kinew and Carney spoke. Her account differs from what both leaders have said publicly about support in the room.

The national chief's account puts new scrutiny on how the discussion unfolded. Her remarks add further clarity on what took place behind closed doors. The Indian Act dates from 1876 and gives Ottawa sweeping powers over First Nations communities and people. It includes the authority to decide who qualifies for status and what reserves can and can not do.

Historic Meeting Sparks Renewed Indian Act Debate

The Indian Act remains a central piece of legislation governing First Nations life in Canada. Calls to reform or abolish it have been made by various leaders over the years. The debate over the Indian Act has been ongoing for decades. Kinew's call at the meeting brought renewed attention to the issue.

Advertisement

Carney's initial openness to abolition, followed by his later preference for reform, left uncertainty about the federal government's position. Woodhouse Nepinak's remarks add further clarity on what took place behind closed doors. Chiefs at the meeting raised concerns about major projects legislation. They say it threatens their rights and were focused on that issue before the Indian Act discussion took over.

AFN Leader Presses Ottawa On Indigenous Rights

The Assembly of First Nations represents First Nations people across Canada. Its national chief is a prominent voice on federal Indigenous policy. Her comments come as First Nations leaders continue to press Ottawa on legislation they say could affect their rights. The report was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 3, 2026.

It was written by Alessia Passafiume of The Canadian Press. CTV's Danton Unger also took a closer look at Kinew's calls to end the Indian Act and what First Nation leaders want.