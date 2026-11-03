AFN Chief Denies Claims Indian Act Abolition Was Broadly Supported

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak disputes assertions by Prime Minister Mark Carney that multiple leaders supported abolishing the Indian Act during a recent closed-door meeting.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has issued a direct refutation of claims suggesting that there was broad support for abolishing the Indian Act during a recent landmark gathering in Ottawa. She clarified that the only political leaders who explicitly discussed ending the colonial legislation were Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Prime Minister Mark Carney. This statement contradicts earlier remarks made by the Prime Minister, who asserted that the idea had been raised and supported by several chiefs in the room. The discrepancy highlights a significant tension in how the federal government and Indigenous leadership interpret the outcomes of closed-door policy discussions.

Contradicting Official Government Narratives

Prime Minister Mark Carney previously stated that he was very open to changing the framework and noted that other participants had raised the desirability of reforming the legislation. He framed the federal government as responding to a request from Indigenous leaders rather than imposing a solution. However, Woodhouse Nepinak insisted on Tuesday that this characterization was inaccurate. She explained that the chiefs were primarily focused on major projects legislation that they argue threatens their rights. According to the AFN National Chief, those critical conversations about infrastructure and rights went to the wayside once Kinew and Carney began making their remarks about the Indian Act.

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Historical Context of Legislative Reform Attempts

The Indian Act, which dates back to 1876, continues to give the federal government sweeping powers over First Nations communities and people. These powers include the authority to decide who qualifies for status and what reserves can and cannot do. While First Nations leaders generally agree that the law is outdated and restrictive, there is little consensus on whether it should be repealed or what might replace it. Previous prime ministers have tried and failed to reform or eliminate the act, including Jean Chrétien. In 1969, years before he became prime minister, Chrétien introduced the White Paper when he was Indian Affairs minister in Pierre Trudeau government. The proposal called for the abolition of the Indian Act, the end of Indian status, and the absorption of First Nations people as ordinary Canadian citizens.

Stakeholder Positions on Legal Reform

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Livi McElrea, defended the government position in an emailed statement on Friday. She claimed that Kinew was not the only person to raise the possibility of reforming or removing the Indian Act at the meeting. McElrea added that as the meeting was held behind closed doors, it would be inappropriate to provide more specificity on the details of the conversation. She noted that Carney has acknowledged the Indian Act is racist and that it is necessary to have a broader conversation with First Nations about its future. Some First Nations leaders in B.C. have pushed back against Kinew calls for abolition, citing fears of losing treaty protections and distinct legal status.

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Impact on Self-Government and Major Projects

There are existing policies in place if a First Nation decides to opt out of the Indian Act and move toward self-government. Gull-Masty community, the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, serves as an example of a self-governing community under the 1975 James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement. This was the first modern land claim in Canada, an agreement in which Chrétien played a leading role. Talk of reforming the legislation comes as Carney works to speed up development of major projects alongside the provinces and Indigenous people. His government Building Canada Act initially gave Ottawa the power to sidestep the Indian Act, but that provision was removed in response to calls from the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois.

Path Forward for Indigenous Policy Dialogue

The debate underscores the complexity of navigating historical grievances while advancing modern economic and governance agendas. Métis leaders have also condemned Assembly of First Nations national chief remarks in Ottawa, indicating that Indigenous unity on this issue is fractured. The federal government has not committed to changing the rules on how the Indian Act determines who qualifies for status, despite widespread calls for reform. First Nations leaders continue to emphasize that any changes must respect treaty rights and cultural distinctiveness. The upcoming months will likely see continued dialogue as communities assess how new infrastructure laws impact their sovereignty and legal standing.