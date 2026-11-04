AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak Sparks Debate Over Métis Identity

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak's remarks on Métis identity have ignited fierce controversy, drawing criticism from the Manitoba Métis Federation and Indigenous lawyer Jean Teillet.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has triggered a significant political and social controversy in Canada after making remarks that questioned the legitimacy of certain claims to Métis identity. Her comments, which suggested that federal classification systems have created a large group of people claiming Métis status who may actually have First Nations roots, have reopened long-standing debates about Indigenous identity and citizenship.

Core Details Of The Controversy

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak stated that individuals with status under the Indian Act have led to the creation of what she described as a big group of Métis people who probably have First Nations roots. She argued that some individuals are claiming Métis identity solely to obtain harvesting cards for hunting and fishing purposes. This perspective challenges the traditional understanding of who constitutes a member of the Métis community and has drawn sharp rebuke from leaders within the Métis Nation.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The reaction from the Métis leadership was immediate and severe. Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand condemned the remarks made by Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, calling them racist. He emphasized that the Métis are explicitly included in Section 35 of Canada's Constitution, which recognizes and affirms Aboriginal rights. David Chartrand pushed back against the claim that the growing number of Métis people is partly due to federal government control over legal identification, asserting that such statements undermine the constitutional standing of the Métis nation.

Legal Perspective On Identity Definitions

Retired Indigenous rights lawyer Jean Teillet offered a nuanced view, noting that the term Métis has gained a broad definition over the years. As the great-grandniece of Métis leader Louis Riel, Jean Teillet told CBC News from Vancouver on Monday that the word itself is very confusing and has been used in multiple different ways over time. She explained that some communities with First Nations ancestry might claim Métis identity because they do not feel accepted as First Nations, highlighting the complex historical factors at play.

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Impact On Community Relations And Future Steps

Jean Teillet also expressed disappointment regarding the national chief's comments, suggesting they stirred more controversy than necessary because they lacked specificity. She noted that it would have been helpful if Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak had excluded the Métis Nation and the Red River Métis from her generalizations. Furthermore, Jean Teillet highlighted an issue in eastern Canada where she believes middle-class white individuals are masquerading as Indigenous people, a phenomenon she described as reverse assimilation and a late stage of colonialism.

Historical Context And Ongoing Disputes

The dispute echoes previous tensions involving the Métis Nation of Ontario, which was put on one-year probation by the national council in 2018 and suspended in January 2020. The suspension was due to a perceived lack of adherence to the national council's definition of citizenship adopted in 2002, which requires ancestors connected to the historic Métis Nation homeland. Additionally, the Chiefs of Ontario accused the Métis Nation of Ontario last year of signing up new members with promises of citizenship and harvesting rights in areas where there has never been any historic Métis community, further complicating the landscape of Indigenous identity in Canada.