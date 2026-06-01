Afghan interpreter who aided NATO still awaiting Canadian rescue as he evades US immigration authorities

An Afghan man who worked for NATO in Kandahar for over a decade is trapped in the US, evading ICE, while Canada delays fulfilling its promise to resettle him. His retired Canadian colleague is urging Ottawa to act.

An Afghan man, known as Mr. Frank, who worked for over a decade at NATO 's Kandahar Airfield, is struggling to reach Canada while evading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ).

Almost five years after the Canadian government promised to help individuals in his position, he remains in hiding with his family, having fled first to Pakistan and then the United States. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has not confirmed whether it is processing his case. Mr. Frank faces grave danger if returned to Afghanistan, where the Taliban views him as a traitor for his work supporting the NATO-led mission.

His family, including children who have become professionals such as medical doctors and a lawyer, are also at risk. Retired Canadian Major Tim Gushue, who served alongside Mr. Frank in Afghanistan, is advocating on his behalf, urging Ottawa to fulfill its commitment. Gushue emphasizes the moral obligation Canada has to those who risked their lives to support Canadian forces.

He recalls the dangerous environment at Kandahar Airfield, which was frequently attacked, and praises the bravery of local staff like Mr. Frank, who traveled daily from the base to Kandahar City despite the threats. Gushue argues that the education and success of Mr. Frank's children demonstrate the positive impact of the international mission and underscore the need for Canada to provide safe haven. Mr. Frank's ordeal began when the Taliban seized control in 2021, forcing him into hiding.

He lost his business and endured repeated searches by Taliban authorities while sheltering in Kabul, experiences that caused severe depression and hardship for his young family. Despite applying for Canadian resettlement in 2021 and 2022, his status remains unresolved. He now lives in the United States without a visa, constantly fearing detention and deportation. His wife, Nabila, who trained as a physician before the chaos, described the terror of hiding under an operating table during fighting.

The case highlights the prolonged uncertainty and peril faced by many Afghan interpreters and support staff who assisted NATO forces, as Canada's promised efforts appear stagnant





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