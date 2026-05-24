Chewy+ has become one of the primary places for affordable pet needs, offering free shipping, 5% rewards, and exclusive offers for around $80 a year. This article also provides suggestions on other products for pet care, such as a reusable lint roller, a deodorizing dog spritz, and more.

Between food, gear, vet visit s, and of course, treats, taking care of pets can be pretty pricey. For the longest, one of the primary places for affordable pet needs has been [ Chewy +], offering free shipping, 5% rewards, and exclusive offers for around $80 a year.

It also has stuff for a wide range of animals— including dogs, cats, horses, birds, and more! Several Redditors note that they've pivoted at the advice of their vets who rank Chewy's food and medication quality higher than Amazon. Others just love how easy it is to get in contact with a human for customer service or the kind bereavement cards Chewy sends for parents with babes that crossed the bridge.

Below you'll find savings on everyday needs for your pet at prices that will make you wag your tail because they're comparable or better than Amazon. It can also allow bacteria to enter your pet's bloodstream, leading to potentially fatal issues. If your pet has trouble with brushing, Savageau said there are some extra-easy ways to get teeth cleaning into their routine— like powder additives that you sprinkle on their food.

However, she didn't recommend a specific powder. Some say they'll mix it into their pet's food, while others just sprinkle it on.

However, you want to make sure your pet is actually eating it, as the powder needs saliva to really do its thing. Other pet product: a reusable lint roller from heaven, this baby works on clothing, furniture, rugs, and more, collecting hair and dander and making it easy to dispose. Plus, it's endlessly reusable, unlike hair removers that use sticky pads that often need replacing.

Also, it's worth mentioning that Chewy offers a deodorizing dog spritz, which gives your pup a mini freshen up, no water or rinsing needed





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