Affordable Housing Project in Sault Ste. Marie Scales Back Amid Rising Costs

A low-income housing project in the Steelton area reduces its affordable units from 13 to 6-8 after renovation costs rose from $350,000 to up to $1 million due to building code and infrastructure issues.

A low-income housing project in the Steelton area of Sault Ste. Marie is scaling back its affordable housing plans after renovation costs surged well beyond original estimates.

The Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation (SSMHC) purchased a former rooming house at 212 St. George's Avenue West for $450,000, with the initial goal of creating up to 13 affordable housing bridge units with on-site supports. When the SSMHC could not find an agency to provide those supports, it shifted course and put the property on the market with conditions.

In 2024, the property was sold to Willow West Developments for $50,000, contingent on including at least 13 affordable units for women and their children, available for a minimum of 20 years. At that time, renovations were estimated at $350,000.

However, the SSMHC recently reported to its board that costs have ballooned to between $750,000 and $1 million. Among the challenges identified, hallway and stairway widths in the building do not meet current Building Code requirements, knob and tube wiring must be replaced throughout, and the plumbing infrastructure is insufficient for planned usage. These issues significantly increased the scope and cost of the project.

Willow West Developments requested an amendment to the agreement, reducing the number of affordable units to six, with a maximum of eight. The timeline for the project will also be reviewed. SSMHC spokesperson Riley Barsanti stated, Through redevelopment planning, additional renovation requirements were identified that changed the scope and cost of the original concept for 212 St. George's.

As a result, the Board approved a revised approach that provides a reasonable path forward while still achieving the overall objective of creating additional affordable housing opportunities in the community. The revised model maintains the minimum 20-year affordability commitment, with units offered at 80 percent of the average market rental rates for the area, as determined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

This development highlights the broader challenges facing affordable housing initiatives in Ontario, where rising construction costs, aging building stock, and regulatory requirements often force project adjustments. The original plan aimed to house women and children in need, and while the reduced number of units is a setback, it still represents progress in a community with high demand for affordable housing. Local advocates note that every unit counts, but they also call for more streamlined processes to prevent cost overruns.

The Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation remains committed to its mission, with this project serving as a case study in the complexities of converting older properties into safe, affordable homes. The amended agreement will now move forward, with Willow West Developments expected to complete renovations within a revised timeframe. The project underscores the need for continued investment and creative solutions to address housing affordability in the region





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Affordable Housing Renovation Costs Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation Willow West Developments Building Code

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