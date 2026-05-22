Affordable Housing Community in Toronto

The project aims to provide affordable housing, bike parking, car parking, and private amenity space for residents. It also includes a heritage component and aims to deliver a mixed-income community with purpose-built rental homes.

An affordable housing community at 805 Wellington St. W. in Toronto provides 382 homes, 432 bike parking spaces, 14 car parking spaces, and 1,316 m2 of private amenity space , including a heritage component.

It is located on a 1.4-acre site and includes a potential 30-storey project on the west side. The project also aims to deliver a mixed-income community with purpose-built rental homes. The Strachan House, formerly a supportive housing program, is now vacant and set to be redeveloped. The east area of the site features an eight-storey build, while the west side has a potential 30-storey project





DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Affordable Housing Bike Parking Car Parking Private Amenity Space Heritage Conservation Mixed-Income Community Purpose-Built Rental Homes Garrison Flats Community Garden Supportive Housing Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government of Canada Invests $13 Million in Affordable Housing Project in Sault Ste. MarieThe Government of Canada is supporting a multi-unit affordable housing project in Sault Ste. Marie, converting a former motel into a transitional housing complex for Indigenous individuals. The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase affordable housing, build homes more quickly, and respond to the housing crisis in Canada.

Read more »

House Price Increase in Toronto: A Housing CrisisThe Toronto Real Estate Board reveals that house prices have risen dramatically in Toronto, making housing out of reach for many young adults. As stocks have historically provided better wealth-building opportunities than real estate, renting and investing in the stock market could be an alternative path to wealth-building.

Read more »

‘School lands should be off the table’: Toronto parents rally to block housing developmentParents and their children rallied outside some Toronto schools Thursday morning against a legal challenge they fear will see schools closed and lands sold for homes.

Read more »

Toronto parents rally to block housing development on school landsA group of parents in Toronto have organized a rally in opposition to a proposed housing development on school lands. They argue that the land should be preserved for future educational purposes.

Read more »