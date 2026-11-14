AFC Toronto Wins NSL Championship in Ottawa

AFC Toronto defeated the Montreal Roses in the Northern Super League Final at TD Place. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe proclaimed Girls Soccer Day as the league grows.

AFC Toronto captured the inaugural Northern Super League Championship trophy on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Montreal Roses. The historic final took place at TD Place in Canada's capital, drawing crowds of passionate supporters who traveled from across the country to witness the conclusion of the league's second season. Olivia Chisholm scored the decisive goal in the first half, securing the Diana B. Matheson Cup for the Toronto squad.

NSL Championship Match Details

The match represented a significant milestone for women's professional soccer in Canada. The Northern Super League, founded in 2024, continues to expand its footprint and audience engagement. The victory marked the first major trophy awarded in the league's short history, highlighting the rapid professionalization of the sport.

Also read AFC Toronto Defeats Montreal Roses 1-0 to Win First Northern Super League Title

Supporters lined up along Bank Street well before kickoff, indicating strong local interest in the event. The atmosphere at TD Place reflected the growing popularity of the league, with fans displaying colors from both competing teams. The presence of large crowds underscored the successful integration of professional women's soccer into the Canadian sports landscape.

Sandy Munro Supports AFC Toronto

Sandy Munro traveled from Toronto specifically to support her team and celebrate the achievement. She emphasized the importance of exposing children to professional athletes. Seeing her own children and other young girls in the stands helped validate the effort to build a lasting legacy in the sport.

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Munro noted that the experience of watching the game live provided inspiration for the next generation. She believed that seeing women play at this level creates visible role models. This visibility is crucial for encouraging young girls to pursue their passion for soccer with confidence.

Rebecca Grenning Celebrates Birthday

Rebecca Grenning, a ten-year-old soccer player, attended the final as a special birthday surprise from her parents. They brought her from Newfoundland to experience the championship festivities. Her excitement was palpable as she stood among the crowd at TD Place.

Tanya Grenning, Rebecca's mother, highlighted the developmental benefits of team sports. She explained that soccer teaches collaboration and builds self-esteem. The Grenning family follows the Northern Super League closely throughout the season. They support the same local team that former AFC Toronto player Lauren Rowe once represented.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe Proclaims Girls Soccer Day

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe used the occasion to officially proclaim November 14, 2026, as Girls Soccer Day in Ottawa. The proclamation recognizes the influence of the Northern Super League on the community. It encourages families, schools, and organizations to create pathways for girls in sports.

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Sutcliffe stated that every child deserves the opportunity to play their preferred sport. The designation aims to foster inclusivity and participation among young females. It aligns with broader efforts to support women's athletics in the capital region.

Fans Celebrate Growing Momentum

Barb Unrau expressed satisfaction with the league's expanding visibility. She noted that women's soccer is gaining traction year after year. The presence of young girls at the event signaled a positive trend for the sport.

Krista Windsor, a local supporter, emphasized that the league deserves recognition despite Ottawa's Rapid FC not reaching the final. She pointed to increasing numbers and exposure as signs of healthy growth. Windsor believes that current players are receiving opportunities her generation missed. The momentum suggests a bright future for professional women's soccer in Canada.