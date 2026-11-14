AFC Toronto Defeats Montreal Roses 1-0 to Win First Northern Super League Title

AFC Toronto captured its inaugural Diana B. Matheson Cup by defeating the Montreal Roses 1-0 in the Northern Super League final. Olivia Chisholm scored the winning goal in the 39th minute to secure the championship for the club.

AFC Toronto has secured its first-ever Northern Super League title by defeating the Montreal Roses with a decisive 1-0 scoreline in the Diana B. Matheson Cup final.

The historic victory took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at TD Place in Ottawa. This win marks a significant milestone for the club as they claimed the prestigious trophy for the first time in their history. Midfielder Olivia Chisholm provided the match winner with a precise strike in the 39th minute. The goal ultimately decided the contest and remains the only score of the game.

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Chisholm Scores Winning Goal

The goal resulted from a well-executed build-up play initiated by Lauren Rowe. Rowe received a through ball down the right wing during the first half action. Rowe then delivered an incisive pass into the center of the box. This allowed Chisholm to make no mistake with a right-footed shot that found the side netting just before halftime.

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Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo maintained a crucial clean sheet for AFC Toronto. She made three saves throughout the match to protect the narrow lead. While Montreal and Toronto exchanged quality chances during the second half, neither side could convert their opportunities. D'Angelo's consistent performance ensured the early strike remained the only goal until the final whistle.

AFC Toronto entered the postseason as the third seed. Their regular season record consisted of 10 wins, 6 losses, and 9 draws. The team demonstrated their resilience by defeating the Ottawa Rapid in each leg of the semifinal round. They advanced to the championship match with an impressive 8-2 aggregate win over their provincial rivals.

Path to Championship Title

This dominant two-legged performance highlighted their offensive strength and defensive stability on the path to the final. The victory stands as a redemption for a club that finished as Supporters' Shield winners one year prior. The Toronto native secured the title one year after her club fell short against the Vancouver Rise. That previous season, the club could not secure the ultimate prize despite their success.

The 1-0 triumph represents a landmark achievement for AFC Toronto. It shows their ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes environments within Canadian women's soccer. By knocking off the Supporters' Shield winners, the team has proven their competitive edge. The club now holds the Diana B. Matheson Cup, solidifying their place in the history of the Northern Super League.