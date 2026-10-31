Kaylee Hunter scores twice as AFC Toronto beats Ottawa Rapid 4-2 in NSL semifinal first leg

AFC Toronto defeated Ottawa Rapid FC 4-2 in the first leg of their Northern Super League semifinal on Saturday, taking a two-goal aggregate lead into next week's second leg in Ottawa.

AFC Toronto defeated Ottawa Rapid FC 4-2 on Saturday in the first leg of their Northern Super League semifinal, with Kaylee Hunter scoring two goals to lead the way.

Toronto now carries a two-goal aggregate lead into next Saturday's second leg of the semifinal in Ottawa. Toronto is looking to return to the final after falling in last year's inaugural title game to the Vancouver Rise. The club's performance on Saturday moved it one step closer to that goal, with a commanding first-half display and a pair of second-half goals sealing the win. April Lantaigne and Lena Silano also scored for Toronto in the victory.

Also read Hunter’s brace paces AFC Toronto in win over Rapid in NSL semifinal

Hunter Leads Toronto Victory

Hunter spoke about the team effort after the game, saying, It's an amazing feeling, but I think all of it came from the team. We need to build off this momentum that we built and go into next week at 0-0. Same momentum and just bring another good game. Lantaigne opened the scoring for Toronto in the 12th minute when she slid a shot in off a cross from inside the box from Hunter.

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It was Lantaigne's first professional goal, marking a memorable moment for the young player. In the 26th minute, Hunter beat two defenders to the ball from goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo's kick downfield and fired it in from outside the box. The assist was a first in the NSL for D'Angelo, who also had three saves in the match. Silano made it a 3-0 game in just the 55th minute when she scored on a rebound from a Hunter shot.

Choo Hyo-joo finally got Ottawa on the board four minutes later off a nice feed from inside the box from Min-a Lee. Hunter got her brace in the 67th when she had the favour returned with a slick feed from Silano. Keera Melenhorst cut the deficit one minute into stoppage time for Ottawa but it was too little too late for the visitors. Toronto head coach Marko Milanovic praised his team's effort after the match.

Milanovic Praises Team Effort

First half was outstanding, probably one of the best halves we played all year, Milanovic said. Second half was good as well. I thought we maybe could have finished a few more chances and the goal at the end was probably avoidable. But it's something that we're going to definitely look at this week and clean up for next week.

The result gives Toronto a comfortable cushion heading into the second leg, though the team remains focused on treating the next match as a fresh start. Ottawa will need to overturn a two-goal deficit at home to keep its season alive. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026.