AFC Toronto wins first NSL title, beats Montreal Roses 1-0 in Diana B. Matheson Cup final

Olivia Chisholm scored in the 39th minute and Sabrina D'Angelo posted a clean sheet as AFC Toronto beat the Montreal Roses 1-0 to win its first Diana B. Matheson Cup on Saturday at TD Place in Ottawa.

AFC Toronto captured its first Diana B. Matheson Cup on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Montreal Roses 1-0 at TD Place in Ottawa behind a first half goal from Olivia Chisholm.

Chisholm, 17, scored what proved to be the winner, and her first professional goal, in the 39th minute. Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo had a clean sheet, holding off the Roses, who had led the league with 48 goals during the season. AFC Toronto was looking for redemption after dropping last year's final to the Vancouver Rise. Toronto finished third in the regular-season standings, beat Ottawa 8-2 on aggregate in the semifinals and rode that momentum into the final.

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Montreal finished first overall to win its first Supporters' Shield and beat Vancouver 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals to advance to its first championship final. The Roses won the Supporters' Shield with a 12-4-9 record and 45 points and were looking for the double. The Roses entered the final riding a 12-game unbeaten streak since Maryse Bard-Montreal took over as interim head coach in August.

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Toronto was 1-2-2 in the regular season against Montreal and neither team had scored more than two goals in any of the five games between them. Toronto dominated the first five minutes, but Montreal's Evelyn Badu provided the Roses with their first chance in the ninth minute with a toe poke that just went over the crossbar. In the opening half, the Roses had the better chances, but Toronto capitalized with Chisholm's goal.

Lauren Rowe beat her defender in the box and sent a pass from near the endline to Chisholm, who had some space near the top of the box, and she side-footed a shot past the outstretched arms of Montreal goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert. Trailing 1-0, Montreal came out hard and fast in the second half and generated a couple of chances early on. Lisa Pechersky challenged D'Angelo, and moments later D'Angelo had to handle an Elyse Bennett header.

D'Angelo Holds Off Montreal Attack

Pechersky had another chance in the 73rd minute, trying to go back post, but D'Angelo anticipated it and made the save. Montreal pushed hard for the equalizer, generating 14 shots, but just couldn't find a way to beat D'Angelo. Lambert made a couple of big saves in the 54th minute.

First on Toronto's Kaylee Hunter, and then she managed to get her fingertips on a great chance by Shelina Zadorsky. The victory gave AFC Toronto its first Diana B. Matheson Cup and denied Montreal the double after the Roses' Supporters' Shield season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.