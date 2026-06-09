AEC Cares Blitz Build Transforms Rachel's Women's Center in San Diego

AEC Cares organizes a single-day renovation blitz at Rachel's Women's Center in San Diego to create a more functional and welcoming space for women experiencing homelessness, with support from numerous industry partners.

AEC Cares, a nonprofit organization within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, will host its annual Day of Service at Rachel's Women's Center in San Diego on June 15, 2026.

The single-day Blitz Build aims to transform the facility into a more functional and welcoming space for women seeking stability and support. Operated by Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, the center serves as an entry point for vulnerable women, offering showers, laundry, behavioral health support, and case management under a low-barrier, housing-first model.

The renovation is intended to improve how the space functions, with designers calling for a reworked floor plan, refreshed interiors, new d?cor and furniture, and other upgrades. According to a May 28 statement from AEC Cares, twelve months of planning and preparation by organizers lead up to the blitz build, when volunteers, designers, and sponsors come together to create a more dignified environment.

The event will draw professionals from companies including YKK AP America, USG Corporation, Sika USA, Rockwool, Andersen Windows, Lumina Datamatics, and Mapei, among others. In-kind donations are coming from Hunter Douglas, Shaw Contract, Pittsburgh Paints, VELUX, Wilsonart, and Wolf-Gordon. The center has been a lifeline for over four decades, following a women-only approach tailored to the unique challenges women face on the streets.

CEO Vino Pajanor of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego said the renovation will better reflect the care and dignity the organization seeks to provide. The Day of Service is a testament to what the industry can accomplish when united for a shared purpose, noted a chief product officer involved in the project.

AEC Cares was founded in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina and has since expanded to annual projects in cities across the United States with support from ConstructConnect, sponsors, donors, and volunteers. The organization focuses on underserved communities, with the San Diego project marking a continued commitment to addressing homelessness. Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, which has served the region since 1919, operates as the social ministry arm of the Diocese of San Diego.

The blitz build at Rachel's Women's Center not only upgrades the physical space but also reinforces the message that every woman deserves a safe place to regroup and rebuild her life. More information about AEC Cares and future projects is available on their website. This year's event underscores the power of collaboration in creating tangible change for those in need





DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rachel's Women's Center AEC Cares San Diego Blitz Build Homelessness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tammy Beaumont Stars as The Blaze Beat Lancashire Thunder to Top Women's T20 BlastThe Blaze defeated Lancashire Thunder by 15 runs at Trent Bridge, with Tammy Beaumont scoring 59 and Charli Knott taking 4-17. Somerset also won, beating Warwickshire by five wickets, while Hampshire crushed Essex.

Read more »

Alison Lee Seizes Share of Lead at U.S. Women's OpenAlison Lee putts on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament on Saturday, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Alison Lee seized a share of the lead at the 81st U.S. Women's Open on Friday with a second-round 68 in her native Los Angeles area, joining Ruoning Yin at 4-under 138 atop a crowded leaderboard at Riviera.

Read more »

Nelly Korda's Mental Shift Powers Her to U.S. Women's Open LeadWorld No. 1 Nelly Korda has adopted a positive mindset, using affirmations and focusing on playing freely, which has transformed her game. After a slow start, she shot two consecutive 67s at the U.S. Women's Open to tie for the lead with Sei Young Kim, positioning herself to chase her first U.S. Open title amidst a crowded leaderboard of major champions.

Read more »

Rachel Maddow Hilariously Dunks On Trump And His NBA Finals Boos With 'One-Finger' Zinger“You want to see how much New Yorkers appreciated Donald Trump?'

Read more »