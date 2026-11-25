PolySeSouvient and nine other groups issue a report card on Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, citing unfulfilled gun control promises ahead of the Montreal shooting anniversary.

Gun control advocates in Ottawa have issued a stark assessment of Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, stating that it has failed to meet its campaign promises on firearms regulation. As the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre approaches, a coalition of nine organizations released a report card highlighting significant gaps in the implementation of key public safety measures.

PolySeSouvient and eight other groups, including Angie's Angels and Doctors for Protection Against Guns, argue that the Liberal administration has not delivered on commitments to prevent intimate partner gun violence, ban large-capacity magazines, and modernize the classification of new firearm models.

Also read Carney Government Gives $2.2 Million to Biomass Firm Run by AI Minister Evan Solomon's Brother

Unfulfilled Promises on Magazine Bans

The advocacy groups note that while the government has implemented a buyback program for firearms deemed fit only for the battlefield, the results have fallen short of expectations. Officials budgeted to buy back 136,000 firearms, yet declarations were received for just under half of that total between mid-January and the end of March.

Crucially, the report distinguishes between declarations and actual surrenders. The groups emphasize that the number of banned guns actually collected remains unknown, raising concerns about the efficacy of the current compensation and collection framework.

Advertisement

SKS Rifle and Protection Orders Lag

Legislation receiving royal assent in December 2023 was intended to automatically disqualify individuals subject to protection orders from holding firearms licenses. However, the implementation of this measure requires specific regulations to define the term protection order and establish reporting requirements.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree stated earlier this year that the government aimed to have these regulations in place by late September. The assessment indicates that this timeline was missed, leaving a loophole for abusers who may pose immediate risks to their partners.

SKS Availability and Classification Delays

The SKS rifle remains a point of contention, as it is still available for purchase despite being used in police killings and high-profile shootings. Advocates are calling for an immediate ban on new sales and the removal of modern assault-style versions from circulation.

Minister Anandasangaree announced a broad review of the firearm classification system last December, aiming to modernize the legal framework for devices and ammunition. However, the report card states there has been no perceptible progress on ensuring the RCMP determines the classification of new models rather than the gun industry.

Indigenous Perspectives and Next Steps

The SKS rifle has deep historical ties to Indigenous communities, with many hunters relying on the weapon for subsistence. The assessment calls for an exemption for Indigenous hunters who use the SKS primarily to hunt for food, a stance supported by the minister's commitment to include First Nations, Inuit, and Métis perspectives in the review process.

Advertisement

Public Safety Canada confirmed in October that the Firearms Classification Technical Advisory Group will convene for its first meeting later this fall. This consultation phase is critical for integrating traditional knowledge into the modernization of the firearms regime.

Conservative Opposition and Public Debate

Conservative MPs and various gun ownership groups have vehemently opposed the Liberal efforts to ban approximately 2,500 types of guns since May 2020. They argue that these measures constitute an attack on law-abiding citizens rather than a genuine public safety initiative.

Despite the political friction, the coalition of advocates maintains that the current approach is incomplete. They assert that the continued legality of the SKS and the lack of a comprehensive magazine ban undermine the government's broader goal of reducing gun violence.

Looking Ahead to Implementation

The report card serves as a public record of accountability as the government moves forward with its legislative agenda. Advocates are urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to accelerate the implementation of protection order regulations and to address the SKS issue with urgency.

With the anniversary of the Montreal shootings on the horizon, the pressure is mounting on Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and his team to demonstrate tangible progress. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the government can close the gaps identified in this comprehensive assessment.