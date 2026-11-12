Advocacy groups sue Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceX to freeze new AI models

A coalition of nonprofits filed suit in San Francisco Superior Court seeking to stop five leading AI companies from developing or deploying new models, citing catastrophic risks. The complaint follows a midterm election that gave Democrats control of Congress and signals fresh momentum for AI regulation.

A coalition of online safety and consumer advocacy groups sued five of the world's leading AI companies on Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking to stop them from developing or deploying new artificial intelligence models.

Plaintiffs Sue Leading AI Companies

The plaintiffs are the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative and the Alliance for Secure AI. The lawsuit targets Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceX. It was first reported by The Associated Press. The groups allege the companies have violated a California unfair competition law by endangering public health and interfering with the use of property such as computer systems.

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The complaint warns that AI systems have already been linked to cyberattacks and other harmful actions. It also points to the companies' own public acknowledgments that their technology could someday cause catastrophic harm. The plaintiffs say they have had to divert resources from other planned work to address the acute harms threatened by each company's advancing AI models.

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Warning Against Unchecked AI Development

No other industry is allowed to treat its own development of unsafe products, much less ones that could kill us all, as inevitable, the complaint reads. It adds that the plaintiffs brought the suit to stop the defendants from continuing their unlawful path to disaster. The filing asks a judge to halt the companies from developing or deploying new AI models long enough for safety measures to catch up.

The plaintiffs warn that the companies' goals of creating AI systems broadly as smart as humans, capable of managing tasks and learning autonomously, could lead to a permanent loss of control and heighten existential risks to humanity. The companies themselves have not held back in recognizing the risks. Anthropic's Dario Amodei said last year he thinks there is a 1 in 4 chance AI's future goes really, really badly, compared with a 3 in 4 chance it goes well.

Political Context Surrounding AI Regulation

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, told Fox News in 2023 that AI could lead to civilization destruction. The lawsuit follows a midterm election that could bring a moment of reckoning for the fast-moving AI industry. Democrats who won back control of Congress have stressed the need to regulate the technology.

President Donald Trump, a proponent of rapid AI development to keep the U.S. ahead of foreign competitors like China, has so far encouraged the companies on matters of safety, though he has expressed openness to more guardrails. Congress has also stopped short of regulating the technology, but that may change with its Democratic takeover. The case is being heard in San Francisco Superior Court. The plaintiffs are all nonprofits.

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The legal action signals growing pressure on AI developers from advocacy groups, regulators and lawmakers as the technology spreads rapidly across the economy. The outcome could shape how far companies can push new models before proving they are safe.