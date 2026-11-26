Heritage Minister Marc Miller announced the government's equity and inclusion council will release its first report in December focused on anti-Jewish hate, alongside a government response. The announcement came as a government-funded study found two-thirds of non-Jewish post-secondary students believe calling for Israel's destruction is not antisemitic.

Heritage Minister Marc Miller says the government's equity council will publish its first report in December with a focus on anti-Jewish hate, along with a government response.

The government launched the equity and inclusion council in June after scrapping the role of federal envoy on antisemitism. At the time, the government argued the change could help various communities experiencing hate to work together. Miller, who serves as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, announced the report today as his department released a government-funded study of how non-Jewish post-secondary students understand antisemitism.

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Non Jewish Students Disagree With Jewish Definitions

The report found that two-thirds of non-Jewish students believe it is not antisemitic to call for Israel to cease to exist as a state. A slight majority of non-Jewish students told the online survey that it is not antisemitic to boycott Jewish-owned businesses. Jewish groups argue that campuses are going beyond legitimate criticism of Israel and allowing hateful beliefs to spread across colleges and universities. They say the findings highlight a growing problem in post-secondary institutions.

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The study was conducted online among non-Jewish post-secondary students in Canada. It aimed to gauge their understanding of what constitutes antisemitism. The announcement of the December report comes as the government's new equity and inclusion council prepares to release its first findings. The council was created to replace the federal envoy on antisemitism role, a move that drew criticism from Jewish organizations when it was announced.

Miller made the announcement on Parliament Hill, where he responded to questions before a meeting of the Liberal caucus. The government has been under pressure to address rising antisemitism in Canada. The December report will be accompanied by a government response, according to Miller's announcement. The government has not yet indicated what specific measures it might take in response to the findings.

Government Aims To Inform Policy With Survey

The government-funded study is part of a broader effort to understand attitudes toward Jewish communities and antisemitism in Canada. The survey results are expected to inform policy discussions going forward. Jewish groups have been calling for stronger action to combat antisemitism on campuses and in communities across the country. They argue that the findings of the study confirm their concerns about the spread of hateful beliefs.

The equity and inclusion council's first report will be closely watched by Jewish organizations and other stakeholders. The government's response to the report will also be a key indicator of its approach to addressing antisemitism.