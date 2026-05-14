Advisors Reflect on Early Experiences, AI, and Value in Financial Services

The news text highlights the upcoming season of the Behind the Advice podcast, where Oliver Yoon, an investment counsellor, shares his personal journey and insights on the relationship between money and life. He discusses his early experiences, the importance of emotional intelligence, and the shift towards integrated advice in financial services.

Globe Advisor asks advisors about their relationship with money from a young age, lessons learned over the years and how their experiences influence the advice they give clients.

Season 4 of the Behind the Advice podcast is coming out later this spring. You can find episodes from Oliver Yoon, an investment counsellor at Mawer Investment Management Ltd. in Toronto, talks about wanting to be a pro baseball player before getting into finance, a life-changing trip that inspires him to help clients fund the life they want, and how advisors can face the challenge of AI





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Financial Advice Emotional Intelligence Integrated Advice AI In Financial Services Oliver Yoon Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Toronto Behind The Advice Podcast

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