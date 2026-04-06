Advance Voting Concludes Today in Toronto Byelections: Impact on Possible Liberal Majority

Advance polls close today in the Toronto byelections of University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest, with a third in Quebec. The results could determine a Liberal majority government.

Advance polls are concluding today, marking the final opportunity for early voting in the federal byelections taking place in two Toronto ridings. These byelections, along with a third one in Quebec, hold significant weight as they could potentially reshape the balance of power in Ottawa and determine the possibility of a Liberal majority government .

The two Toronto ridings involved are University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest, where voters have been casting their ballots in advance polls since Friday. The byelections themselves are scheduled for April 13th, but the early voting period offers a convenient option for electors to participate before the official election day. The outcome of these races could significantly impact the current political landscape, making it a closely watched event. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. \Candidates in Toronto are vying to fill the vacancies left by prominent figures. In University-Rosedale, the election aims to replace Chrystia Freeland, who stepped down to take on an advisory role with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In Scarborough Southwest, the seat is vacant due to the appointment of Bill Blair as Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom. These vacancies have intensified the political competition, with each party eager to secure victory in these key ridings. The Liberals have a chance to form a slim majority if they win at least two of the three byelections, including the one in Quebec. A sweep of all three seats would provide a more comfortable majority, bolstering their position in the House of Commons. The presence of House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia in one of the Liberal seats adds an additional layer of strategic importance, as his vote is only cast in the event of a tie, which could be critical in confidence motions. The NDP is also a major player in these races. Fatima Shaban and Serena Purdy, candidates who previously ran in the 2025 election for the NDP in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale, respectively, are again vying for the support of the electorate. The Conservatives have also put forward their candidates: Don Hodgson in University-Rosedale and Diana Filipova in Scarborough Southwest. Filipova previously contested the Spadina-Harbourfront riding in the last election, but was unsuccessful. \Elections Canada has set a deadline for those wishing to vote by mail. The application deadline for voters in the contested ridings is Tuesday. This offers an alternative method of participation for voters who may not be able to attend the polling stations. The geographical composition of the ridings adds another layer of context to the electoral contests. Scarborough Southwest covers a substantial portion of the southwestern corner of Scarborough, bordering Lake Ontario. Its boundaries extend north to Eglinton Avenue East, with Bellamy Road South and Bellamy Ravine Creek forming the eastern border, and Victoria Park Avenue to the west. University-Rosedale, on the other hand, is located in the heart of downtown Toronto. It is bordered by Dupont and Queen Streets to the north and south, Ossington Avenue to the west, and the Don River to the east. These distinct geographic areas provide their own unique dynamics and considerations for the campaigns and the voters. The byelections are a pivotal moment in Canadian politics, and the results will be closely examined for their implications on the future of government





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Byelections Toronto University-Rosedale Scarborough Southwest Liberal Party Advance Voting Majority Government Chrystia Freeland Bill Blair

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