Study Finds Adults Are More Creative Than Preschoolers, but Children Enjoy Tasks More

New research in PLOS One shows adults outperform preschoolers in novel and effective ideas, while children report greater confidence, motivation and enjoyment.

A new study has found that adults are not less creative than preschoolers. In fact, grownups produced more novel and effective ideas when completing creative tasks.

The research was published recently in PLOS One. It challenges the widespread impression that children are more creative than adults. The study found that children simply show more confidence and enthusiasm. Researchers assigned 92 children and 70 adults three tasks.

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They drew a mythological creature, found unique uses for a tin can and drew anything they wanted. Their work was rated on novelty, effectiveness and overall creativity. Adults scored higher than children on all three criteria. The gap was especially large for the tin can and mythological creature tasks, which had specific goals.

Cognitive Control Fuels Adult Creativity, According to Researcher

Study coauthor Mathias Benedek is a researcher at the University of Graz in Austria. He said the results indicate that creativity thrives under greater cognitive and metacognitive control. Even a super creative thinker might not show it without encouragement. Fear that ideas might be rejected can also hold creativity back.

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Children still reported a more positive experience throughout the tasks. They showed higher self-efficacy, motivation, enjoyment and self-appraisal. Adults reported higher anxiety that they would not perform well. Benedek said children really thrived when there was no clear goal.

They especially liked the creative drawing task. Adults felt uncomfortable without a clear goal. They wanted to understand what they were supposed to do. At the start of the study, participants were asked whether children or adults are more creative.

Perception of Childhood Creativity Persists Despite Evidence

Children split evenly on the answer. Among adults, 78 per cent agreed that children are more creative. A pre-study survey found that 80 per cent of adult respondents shared that view. Maryam Abdullah is the parenting program director of the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

She said people may perceive creativity differently. They may relate it to emotional or experiential creativity rather than the actual sophistication of creativity. Emily Liu lives in Atlanta and has a two-year-old daughter, Rose, and a nine-year-old son. Rose writes piano melodies, makes up yoga moves and turns mixing bowls and pacifiers into hats and jewelry.

She also makes up her own recipes, though consumers should be wary of rocks. Liu said nobody has told Rose it is supposed to be done a certain way or look a certain way. Creativity stems from autonomy, independence and innocence that comes with being a young child. Liu tries to encourage her daughter by asking open-ended questions and giving her independence.

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She agrees that children are more creative than adults. She said there is an innocence about them. They have not been impacted by society yet. They are not worried about social norms, being judged or the right way to do something.

They just do what comes naturally to them. Sandra Russ is a distinguished psychology professor at Case Western Reserve University. She said most researchers would refute the widespread impression that children are more creative. Benedek said that impression inspired the study in the first place.

Experts Urge Unstructured Playtime to Nurture Young Creatives

Russ wrote a book about creativity and play. She emphasized that parents and teachers should give children time and space for unstructured, independent activities. If children want you to draw or play with them, do it, she said. But let them make up the story and the drawing.

Do not interfere. For kids ages four through nine, creativity often appears as pretend play with dolls, cars, building blocks or other toys. Once the preteen years hit, it becomes more cognitive. Creativity can mean daydreaming, making up a science project or approaching a math problem with a unique perspective.

Abdullah added that one of the first steps to supporting children's creativity is to notice and affirm it. Simply telling children that it is valuable to think outside the box will encourage more creative behavior. She said the study asks whether children are really more creative than adults. The findings answer that question.

But what it asks that is more interesting is whether children are creative more often than adults. The new findings suggest that confidence and enjoyment may matter as much as ability. Adults may have the edge in producing novel and effective ideas. Children may have the edge in feeling free to try. Both qualities can help creativity flourish when the conditions are right.