Adrian Morejon has agreed to a record $115 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, surpassing previous relief pitcher records. The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and positions the left-hander as a key asset for Toronto's bullpen.

Adrian Morejon has agreed to a landmark $115 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, marking a historic shift in the market value for relief pitchers. The agreement, which includes a $15 million signing bonus, was finalized on Saturday after the left-hander successfully completed a physical examination. This deal establishes a new benchmark for bullpen investments, surpassing the previous record set by Edwin Diaz.

Record-Breaking Financial Terms

The financial structure of Morejon's agreement places him at the top of the earnings chart for relief specialists. His total valuation of $115 million exceeds the $102 million, five-year contract that Diaz signed with the New York Mets, which was originally scheduled to cover the period from 2023 through 2027. Diaz had opted out of that deal after the 2025 season, but Morejon's new contract with Toronto now holds the highest total value for a reliever.

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On an annual basis, Morejon's average salary stands at $31 million. This figure ties for the second-highest average among relief pitchers, matching the average rate of Diaz during his $93 million, three-year tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the highest single-year average for a relief pitcher remains David Bednar, who secured $23.15 million in a one-year deal with the New York Yankees for the 2026 season.

Trade-Offs and Compensation Details

Morejon's departure from the San Diego Padres involved significant compensation dynamics for both clubs. The left-hander had turned down a $23.15 million qualifying offer from San Diego. As a result, the Padres will receive compensation in the form of an extra pick in next year's amateur draft. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays will lose their second-highest and fifth-highest selections in that same draft, highlighting the steep price Toronto paid to secure Morejon's services.

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Pitching Metrics and Career Performance

Morejon enters Toronto as an established All-Star who recently served as a set-up man for Mason Miller in San Diego. During the current season, the 27-year-old left-hander (turning 28 in February) struck out 107 batters in 86 innings while allowing only 26 walks. His performance included a 9-3 win-loss record and a 2.86 earned run average. He also allowed just 65 hits over his 86 innings of work.

Statistical analysis reveals that Morejon reached career highs in velocity during the season. His four-seam fastball averaged 99.3 mph, while his sinker averaged 99.5 mph. His pitch mix was heavily reliant on the sinker, which accounted for 47.5 percent of his throws. He complemented this with 23.1 percent changeups, 15.2 percent sliders, and 14.3 percent four-seam fastballs, creating a diverse and high-velocity arsenal.

Broader Roster Moves and Future Outlook

The acquisition of Morejon is part of a larger strategy by the Toronto Blue Jays to rebuild their roster after a difficult season. The team finished last in the American League East, a stark decline from reaching the World Series Game 7 just one year prior. In addition to Morejon, Toronto recently announced an $80 million, five-year contract with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira. The franchise is also pursuing a pending $34.5 million, two-year contract with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to further strengthen their core talent as they look to return to postseason contention.