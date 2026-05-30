Defender Adam Webster will leave Brighton when his contract expires next month after seven years and 158 appearances. Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler praised Webster for his leadership and positivity, saying he will never forget what he did for the team.

Defender Adam Webster will leave Brighton when his contract expires next month after seven years and 158 appearances. He was part of the side that earned the club its highest league finish when they came sixth in 2023 and qualified for the Europa League .

Webster suffered a knee injury during pre-season in summer 2025 and did not feature in his final campaign. Brighton say Webster will continue his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff over the summer. Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler praised Webster for his leadership and positivity, saying he will never forget what he did for the team. Hurzeler added that Webster will come back stronger after his injury and that he has the support of the team and staff.

He wished Webster all the best for his future and said they will see each other on the pitch. Webster's departure marks the end of an era for Brighton, but the club is confident that he will continue to thrive despite his injury. The club's medical staff will continue to support Webster during his rehabilitation, and he will have the support of his teammates and staff even after he leaves the club.

Webster's legacy will live on at Brighton, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to the team. His departure is a significant loss for the club, but it is also a new chapter for Webster as he continues his rehabilitation and looks to the future. Brighton is a club that values its players and staff, and it is clear that Webster is held in high regard by the club's management.

His departure is a testament to the club's commitment to its players and staff, and it is a reminder that the club is always looking to the future and planning for the next season. Webster's injury has been a significant setback for the club, but it is also an opportunity for the team to come together and support him during his rehabilitation.

The club's medical staff will continue to work with Webster to ensure that he makes a full recovery and is able to return to the pitch as soon as possible. Webster's departure is a significant loss for the club, but it is also a reminder that the club is always looking to the future and planning for the next season.

Brighton is a club that values its players and staff, and it is clear that Webster is held in high regard by the club's management. His departure is a testament to the club's commitment to its players and staff, and it is a reminder that the club is always looking to the future and planning for the next season





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