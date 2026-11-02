Vancouver Attack Accused Pleads Not Guilty to 42 Charges, Trial Set for 2027

Adam Kai-Ji Lo pleaded not guilty to all charges for the Lapu Lapu Day vehicle ramming attack, with a judge-only trial scheduled for April 2027. The proceedings face publication bans as the community mourns and reflects on safety measures.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo has pleaded not guilty to all 42 charges he faces in connection with the deadly vehicle-ramming attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival.

The charges include 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder stemming from the April 2025 incident. Damienne Darby, the communications council for the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed the plea entered on Monday during a court appearance conducted via video conference. Lo explicitly elected to forgo a jury trial, opting instead for a judge-only proceeding. The trial is scheduled to commence on April 19, 2027, in the B.C.

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Supreme Court. It is expected to run until the end of August 2028. This legal development follows earlier proceedings in provincial court, where a judge determined Lo was fit to stand trial. That determination was based on expert testimony from two forensic psychiatrists who evaluated his mental state.

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Deadly Vehicle Ramming at Filipino Festival

The case was subsequently moved to the Supreme Court earlier this year to accommodate the more complex trial format. The attack involved Lo driving an SUV through a dense crowd at the street festival hosted by Vancouver's Filipino community. The vehicle ramming resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injured dozens of other attendees. The violence shocked the province and sparked immediate conversations about public safety at large community gatherings.

In response to the tragedy, officials have released recommendations and implemented changes aimed at improving safety protocols. These measures are intended to protect attendees at festivals and other community events across the province moving forward. As the legal proceedings advance, the emotional toll on the victims' families remains profound. During a provincial day of mourning on Friday, May 2, 2025, a woman was observed laying flowers at a memorial in Vancouver.

Community Marks One Year Since Tragedy

The vigil honored those lost to the violence, marking one year since the devastating event. The community has come together to remember the victims while navigating the complex path toward justice and healing. One husband of a victim shared his personal struggle with the passage of time since the attack. He reflected on the difficulty of living a year without his wife, noting that he feels her guiding him emotionally through the grief.

This poignant testimony highlights the enduring human cost of the tragedy beyond the legal statistics. The proceedings are currently subject to strict publication bans, limiting media access to certain details. This report combines facts from initial coverage published on November 2, 2026, by Brenna Owen for The Canadian Press. It also incorporates details from updates released on the same date, including imagery from a vigil captured by Darryl Dyck.

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Legal Case Extends Into 2027

The timeline of events spans from the attack in April 2025 to the upcoming trial in 2027, reflecting the prolonged nature of such legal cases. The community continues to balance mourning with the pursuit of judicial accountability.