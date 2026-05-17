Adam Driver Responds to Lena Dunham's Claims in Her Memoir

Adam Driver, known for his roles in 'Girls' and 'Star Wars,' responded to Lena Dunham's claims in her new memoir that he was verbally aggressive on the set of the show. He had a sarcastic answer to the question about Dunham's portrayal of him in her book.

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Join HuffPost. Adam Driver just responded for the first time to Lena Dunham’s claims in her new memoir that he was verbally aggressive on the set of ‘Girls. ’ During the news conference to promote the crime drama, Driver was briefly asked about Dunham’s portrayal of him in her book, specifically if he has changed his approach to acting since his time on ‘Girls. ’ His short, sarcastic answer garnered laughs from his co-stars and the audience.

In April, Dunham’s released her newest memoir ‘Famesick,’ and in it, she got candid about her relationship with Driver, whom she starred opposite of in ‘Girls. ’ She wrote that Driver was ‘short-tempered and verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing,’ adding that the two haven’t spoken since the show ended.

‘Stunned, I couldn’t speak for a moment, unsure of what had happened — had I lost directorial authority, allowed the scene to go off the rails, not given proper instructions? Would I be removed from my command post immediately? ’ ‘It wasn’t that I felt violated — and I also wouldn’t know if I had, as there was little in my sexual life that I hadn’t allowed to happen, and for no pay,’ she continued.

‘But I felt that something intimate, confusing and primal had played out in a scenario I was meant to control. ’ She also wrote that when she forgot one of her lines, Driver threw a chair at a wall and screamed at her. While promoting the memoir, Dunham didn’t seem to have any bad feelings toward Driver, telling People she has ‘a lot of empathy’ for Driver.

‘For better or worse, it was all of our first jobs,’ Dunham told People. ‘I think Adam went on a very specific ride because he had the ride of the show and then also the ride of becoming a major movie star at the same time. So he was on these two tracks, and he’s a very, very serious work-focused private person. So I have a lot of empathy for that.

And again, the goal was never to make Adam seem like he was in any way the outlier of the show, but just to talk about how complex and confusing those first experiences of trying to be a boss were. ’ By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





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