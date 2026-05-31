Acuña's Back‑to‑Back Homers Lift Braves Past Reds in Fifth Straight Win

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two solo homers and stole two bases as the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2, becoming the first team to 40 wins. Jorge Mateo and Matt Olson also homered, while the Braves' bullpen delivered three scoreless frames before Raisel Iglesias closed with his 10th save.

Ronald Acuña Jr. continued his torrid start to the season by delivering his third consecutive game with a home run, smashing a pair of solo shots that propelled the Atlanta Braves to a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

The 2023 National League Most Valuable Player opened the scoring in the third inning, driving a ball into right‑center field off Cincinnati starter Brady Singer to tie the game at two runs apiece. He later sealed the win in the ninth inning with a two‑out blast to left‑center off reliever Lyon Richardson, extending Atlanta's lead to five runs and cementing his place as the offensive catalyst for the Braves.

In addition to his power display, Acuña also contributed on the basepaths, stealing two bases and helping Atlanta become the first team in the league to reach the 40‑win milestone this season. The Braves' offensive onslaught was a team effort that featured several key hits beyond Acuña's long balls. In the fifth inning, Jorge Mateo launched his third homer of the year, a towering drive to the second deck in left field off Singer that gave Atlanta a 3-2 advantage.

The lead was further solidified in the seventh when first baseman Matt Olson connected for his 16th homer of the campaign, a clean hit off reliever Brock Burke that pushed the score to 4-2. Atlanta's bullpen delivered three consecutive flawless innings before closing pitcher Raisel Iglesias entered to retire the final three batters in order, earning his 10th save of the year with a perfect ninth.

Meanwhile, Reds' offense tried to keep pace; Ozzie Albies opened the second inning with a ground‑rule double and later scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski, giving Atlanta an early 1-0 lead. Spencer Steer drew a walk to extend his on‑base streak to 18 games, and JJ Bleday's ninth career home run, his second in as many days, put Cincinnati ahead 2-1 after two innings.

Luis de La Cruz answered with a one‑out triple, but the subsequent runners were left stranded when Braves pitcher Martín Pérez retired Sal Stewart on a grounder before striking out Eugenio Suárez, leaving the game tied at 2-2. Pérez, who finished with a three‑hit, two‑run, three‑walk line in five innings, earned the win, while three Braves relievers each added a scoreless frame to preserve the lead.

Cincinnati starter Brady Singer struggled throughout, surrendering three runs on four hits and issuing four walks over five innings, a pattern that has emerged recently as he has allowed eight home runs in his last 12 innings of work. The Reds will look to rebound in the series finale on Sunday, with left‑hander Nick Lodolo slated to take the mound.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will start right‑hander Spencer Strider, who enters the game with a 3-0 record and a 3.46 ERA, as the Braves aim to sweep the Reds and continue their push toward the postseason. The matchup highlights the ongoing duel between two promising young arms and underscores the importance of timely hitting and bullpen depth in a division race that remains tightly contested





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