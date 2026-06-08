Actor Hudson Williams Embroiled in Nazi Symbol Scandal from High School Days

Actor Hudson Williams has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding a high school photo of him with a Nazi symbol drawn on his face. The incident occurred when Williams was a teenager and the photo was taken, and he has since gone on to star in a popular HBO Max series.

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Citing multiple unnamed sources, TMZ reported that Williams was participating in a high school tradition in his British Columbia hometown in which teens draw Sharpie images on each other. The incident occurred when Williams, now 25, was a teenager and the photo was taken. According to sources, the Nazi symbol was drawn on Williams' face by his peers as a prank, and he was unaware of it at the time.

A friend of Williams told TMZ that the markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character. The incident has caused a stir, with some criticizing Williams for not speaking out against the symbol.

However, TMZ wrote that sources attributed the incident to 'underage kids doing dumb things' while under the influence. The photo was taken several years ago, and since then, Williams has gone on to star in a popular HBO Max series, 'Gutter Club', a steamy series about the love affair of two gay hockey players, which turbocharged his career. The series began streaming on HBO Max in late November.

HuffPost has reached out to Williams' publicist for comment, but for now his defense comes via an awkward passage by TMZ: 'Those close to the actor say he understands the hurt and disappointment the photo has caused and deeply regrets it. We're told he does not condone or support the offensive markings that were drawn on him and recognizes the seriousness of the symbol seen in the image.





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