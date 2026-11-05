Activists in Lima Urge Pope Leo XIV to Expel Sexual Abusers Ahead of Latin America Tour

Activists in Lima called on Pope Leo XIV to expel sexual abusers from the Catholic Church as a nonprofit presented a list of 77 accused clergy in Peru. The pope begins a tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on Friday and will meet with abuse victims.

Activists gathered in Lima on Thursday to call on Pope Leo XIV to expel sexual abuse rs from the Catholic Church, demanding justice in a long-running scandal ahead of his Latin America tour this week.

Bishop Accountability Lists Abusing Clergy

The U.S.-based nonprofit Bishop Accountability held a press conference Thursday to present a list of 77 clergy who have been publicly accused of sexually abusing minors in Peru. On Friday, the 71-year-old pontiff kicks off a tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. The 11-day trip runs from November 6 to 17, according to the published schedule. Peru is his adopted homeland, where he lived for nearly two decades working as a missionary, parish priest and a bishop.

Also read Philippine police find child abuse imagery on devices tied to Thomas Markle

A cutout of Pope Leo XIV was displayed at the entrance of the cathedral in Chiclayo, Peru, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, ahead of his planned trip. The Vatican has announced that Leo will meet with abuse victims during the trip, without offering specifics of the plans. Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of Bishop Accountability, told reporters that the pope could act now to end what she called a lamentable situation.

Advertisement

What the pope can do at this moment to put an end to, or at least greatly improve, this situation is to implement a decree of zero tolerance for those found guilty of sexual abuse, Barrett Doyle said. The church should permanently remove not only those who were guilty of the abuse, but those who covered it up as well, Doyle added.

Survivors Network Demands Zero Tolerance

Her call was echoed by Jose Escardo, president of the Survivors Network of Abuse in Peru, who stressed that such a policy is something that is needed. These people must be placed in the hands of the civil justice system and must not only face the judgment of the Church, Escardo added.

The 56-year-old Escardo is one of the victims of a conservative group that Pope Francis ordered the dissolution of in 2025, after the Vatican carried out a seven-year investigation. Multiple high-ranked church officials were listed among the alleged abusers on Bishop Accountability's list, including conservative cardinals. The activists' demands come as the pope prepares to visit three countries, with the abuse scandal casting a shadow over a trip that will include a meeting with survivors.