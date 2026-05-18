Activists Detained in Israeli Interception Off Cyprus, Six Canadians Among Detainees

Ottawa updates the news regarding the Israeli interception of boats aiming to break the naval blockade of Gaza, which is maintained by Israel since 2007. The Canadian contingent aboard were planning to go on hunger strike if they were detained.

This grab from CCTV footage shows activists aboard a flotilla boat with their hands in the air as a boat approaches one of more than 50 vessels in international waters, Monday.

Six Canadians are among the activists detained by Israel after its military intercepted boats off the coast of Cyprus that were part of a mission aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, Canadian flotilla organizers said Monday. The Global Sumud Flotilla said five of its Canadian members and one from the Freedom Flotilla that is part of the same mission have been detained in an ongoing interception 463 kilometres from the shores of Gaza





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Politics Canadian Israel/Palestinian Conflict Israeli Navy Canadian Activits Detained Interception Of Boats Israel Navy Israelian Blockade Of Gaza Canadian Flotilla Global Sumud Flotilla Freedom Flotilla

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Israeli military intercepts boats, activists try to reach Gaza blockade areaIsraeli troops boarding a boat carrying activists en route to Gaza's coastline, Israeli military observing vessels 250 nautical miles away from Gaza, foreign ministry arguing that the flotilla has no humanitarian aid, critics viewing it as collective punishment.

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Israeli military intercepts flotilla activists attempting to break Gaza blockadeThe Israeli military began intercepting boats on Monday morning that are part of the latest wave of flotilla activists attempting to break the blockade of Gaza. The flotilla aims to draw attention to the situation in Gaza, and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile.

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Israeli troops intercept flotilla boats trying to breach the blockade of GazaANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israel's navy intercepted an activist flotilla in waters off of Cyprus on Monday, halting the group's latest effort to challenge a blockade of Gaza.

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Six Canadians among activists detained by Israeli military in Gaza aid missionThe Global Sumud Flotilla, a group aimed at breaking Israel's naval blockage of Gaza to deliver aid, reported that six Canadians have been among the activists detained during an ongoing interception by the Israeli military 250 nautical miles from Gaza. The mission saw more than 50 vessels depart from Turkey last week, resulting in the detention of five Canadian Global Sumud Flotilla members and one from the Freedom Flotilla.

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