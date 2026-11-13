Activists Block West Fraser Logging Near Crowsnest Pass

Defenders of the Eastern Slopes and local residents maintain a peaceable blockade against West Fraser Timber's 1,100-acre clear-cut plan northwest of Coleman to protect watershed values.

Residents of the Crowsnest Pass region and the environmental group Defenders of the Eastern Slopes have established a continuous peaceable blockade to halt a significant forestry operation. The protest is focused on preventing West Fraser Timber from conducting a massive 1,100-acre clear-cut in a forested area located near Allison Creek, which sits northwest of the town of Coleman. Activists have positioned their camps at the site for the past several weeks, ensuring that the location is monitored around the clock by a rotating group of approximately 60 to 70 individuals who are dedicated to stopping the logging activities.

Logging Operations and Blockade Details

The core of the conflict involves West Fraser Timber's efforts to construct a bridge across Allison Creek, a necessary logistical step to access the designated harvest zone. Colin Smith, who serves as the community liaison for Defenders of the Eastern Slopes, confirmed that protesters have successfully halted the construction crew's progress on four separate occasions. Smith emphasized that all interactions between the activists and the work crews have been conducted professionally, with both sides maintaining a strong focus on safety during these encounters. The blockade remains active as the group strives to prevent any heavy machinery from entering the sensitive ecological zone.

Also read Fraser Health Nurse Testifies About Communication Gaps in Chase De Balinhard Shooting

Government Permits and Company Defense

West Fraser Timber operates under a specific permit granted by the Government of Alberta as part of the community hazardous fuels reduction program. The company states that this initiative is designed to reduce the risk of future wildfires in the area. In an official statement, West Fraser emphasized that the proposed harvest area underwent an extensive planning process. The company asserts that their strategy aims to balance key environmental considerations, including the protection of watershed values, hydrology, fisheries, riparian zones, and recreational areas, while simultaneously mitigating fire risks for surrounding communities.

Advertisement

Environmental Concerns and Opposition Views

Despite the government's stated safety goals, opponents argue that the environmental damage caused by such large-scale clear-cutting outweighs the potential benefits. Activists are particularly concerned about the negative impact on local wildlife, plant life, and the quality of the water in the Allison Creek watershed. Colin Smith argued that preparing communities to handle fires should be the primary priority over clear-cutting natural forests. He suggested that effective home protection can be achieved through alternative methods, such as installing metal roofs and using non-flammable siding, as well as removing flammable materials from around critical infrastructure and private residences.

Future Protests and Official Response

While Defenders of the Eastern Slopes voiced their concerns about the accelerating clear-cutting across the Eastern Slopes, the Alberta Ministry of Forestry and Parks did not provide a comment in time for broadcast. The activists remain resolute in their mission and have announced plans to maintain their camp and continue the blockade until at least the end of the month. The situation remains dynamic as the group continues to defend the area they describe as a beautiful forest that is currently slated for destruction, ensuring that public attention remains fixed on the conflict between economic resource extraction and environmental preservation.