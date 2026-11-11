Psychologist calls for federal ban on sports betting ads as Bill S-211 advances

A psychologist with the Canadian Psychological Association is urging Ottawa to ban sports betting advertising immediately while Bill S-211, which would create federal oversight of such ads, continues through Parliament.

A psychologist is calling on the federal government to ban all advertising that promotes sports betting while it considers a new national regulatory framework. The push comes as Bill S-211, which passed second reading in the House of Commons in April, would impose federal oversight to regulate sports betting ads.

Dr. Steven Joordens, a spokesperson for the Canadian Psychological Association, says the two-year time frame written into the bill means the federal government must take action now to ban the ads. He argues that waiting for the full regulatory process to play out would leave Canadians exposed to harmful gambling promotion in the meantime. The bill was introduced by Sen. Marty Deacon, who says the ads can easily move from province to province, making them a federal concern.

Also read Military Veteran Marc Beaudin to Honor Canadian Sacrifice at Studio Bell

Borderless Broadcasts Prompt Federal Concern

Deacon's argument centers on the borderless nature of broadcast and digital advertising, which can reach viewers nationwide regardless of local rules. Paul Burns of the Canadian Gaming Association says provinces have the best tools to deal with the issue. His position reflects the view that provincial regulators already oversee gambling operations and are better positioned to enforce advertising standards. The debate unfolds as sports betting advertising has become increasingly visible around major sporting events.

Advertisement

An image from an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. , shows ESPN host Scott Van Pelt and sports betting analyst Steve Coughlin broadcasting from the sidelines. The Canadian Press report was first published on Nov. 11, 2026. The original article appeared at 10:04 p.m. GMT+2, while the source text was dated Nov. 11, 2026, at 3:23 p.m. EST, reflecting the same day of coverage.

Bill S-211 now sits before Parliament as supporters and critics disagree over whether federal oversight or provincial authority is the right path. The Canadian Psychological Association wants an immediate advertising ban, while the gaming industry favors leaving the matter to provinces. With the bill passed at second reading in the House of Commons in April, the next stages of the legislative process will determine whether a national framework moves forward.

Future of Sports Betting Ads

If the bill passes its final reading in the House, it will move back to the Senate for a vote. For now, the call for a ban remains unanswered by the federal government.