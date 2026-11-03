University of Toronto Mississauga Shelter-in-Place Ordered After Police Report Active Incident at McLuhan Court Residence

Students at the University of Toronto Mississauga were told to shelter in place after police responded to an active incident at McLuhan Court residence. Police say the situation is contained, and paramedics are on scene but have no patients.

Students residing at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus were instructed to shelter in place on Monday, November 2, 2026, following reports of an active threat.

The University administration issued an urgent directive late in the evening after receiving specific information regarding police activity near the McLuhan Court residence building. Peel Regional Police say they are responding to an active incident on campus but that the situation is contained. Police said they were first notified at around 9:10 p.m. and that there is currently a large police presence in the area.

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The University of Toronto Mississauga initiated immediate safety measures on November 2, 2026, directing the campus community to secure their locations. The administration communicated the emergency status through multiple channels, including a prominent post on the social media platform X, which commanded students to take shelter immediately and secure doors. In a message posted to social media, the university said that it has received reports of police activity at its McLuhan Court residence at 3330 Residence Rd.

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University Issues Shelter in Place Alert

The message notes: Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene. Administrators confirmed via an email sent by the University of Toronto media relations department on Monday evening that the shelter-in-place alert had successfully reached the broader campus community. This rapid communication strategy aimed to ensure that all individuals on the grounds were aware of the potential danger and the necessary steps for their personal safety.

The University of Toronto Mississauga cited specific reports of police activity at McLuhan Court residence, located at 3330 Residence Road, as the primary trigger for the active threat alert. The administration emphasized the proximity of law enforcement operations to student housing, necessitating strict adherence to the shelter-in-place directive. Despite the intensity of the campus alert, Peel Regional Police have not responded to requests for comment regarding the specific nature of the incident or the ongoing operations.

The lack of immediate public clarification from law enforcement left the campus community waiting for further updates while maintaining secure positions within their residences and academic buildings. Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed they are currently on standby at a designated staging location near the University of Toronto Mississauga campus. Although emergency medical personnel are positioned to respond rapidly, officials stated they have not yet been called to the scene involving McLuhan Court residence.

Emergency Services Standby Near Campus

Paramedics say that they have been dispatched to the scene but have no patients at this point. The standby status of paramedic teams indicates a precautionary measure rather than an immediate response to casualties. The University of Toronto Mississauga continues to monitor the situation closely, with the hope that the presence of police and emergency services will resolve the active threat situation without requiring further medical intervention.

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Students and staff at the University of Toronto Mississauga were advised to remain indoors and secure all entry points until further notice. The shelter-in-place order remained in effect on November 2, 2026, as authorities worked to assess the reports of police activity near 3330 Residence Road. The incident highlights the critical importance of rapid communication and immediate compliance with safety protocols in higher education environments.

The University of Toronto Mississauga continues to prioritize the wellbeing of its students, with ongoing coordination between university administration, Peel Regional Police, and emergency medical services to ensure a secure resolution.