GTA VI launched globally on November 19, drawing midnight crowds, record pre-orders and praise from critics as Omdia estimates $3.2 billion in first-year sales for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on November 19, becoming the most pre-ordered video game of all time, with fans in New Zealand playing first at midnight local time before the release rolled out across each market.

In Miami, the U.S. city that inspired the game's Vice City backdrop, Ryan Jones waited by his PlayStation as a clock counted down. The 32-year-old called the opening cinematic once the streets appeared on his screen. He said it was the best start the series ever had. Across town, 25-year-old Alex Martinez attended a launch party at a bar and described the event as surreal.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Worldwide

Miami fans celebrate launch

He said that having lived in Miami his whole life, seeing the game arrive was a feeling he could not describe. Even before midnight, some fans were already playing on Xbox consoles by changing system location settings to New Zealand. Monitoring platform Visibrain said the release drove more social media posts than this year's World Cup. In Bangkok, British tourists Kyle McKee and Emily Todd reserved a PS5 console, TV and sofa at a gaming center.

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They paid around US$16 for two hours so they could play while travelling, with 27-year-old McKee citing the fear of missing out. The game's official Reddit forum filled with praise for improved graphics and interactive elements, including the ability to push a stranded jet ski back into the water. Review aggregator Metacritic gave the game a score of 99 out of 100.

GTA VI sales projections rise

Analytics firm Omdia estimates GTA VI could generate $3.2 billion in sales by the end of the year for studio Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive. PlayStation briefly reported connection issues on its status page before services were restored. In a review for The Verge, Andrew Webster wrote that the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it.

Before release, Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, told AFP the game was an outlier in entertainment and called it the Taylor Swift of video games. Many fans took time off to explore the fictional state of Leonida, modelled on Florida. Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, said he would take four days off and had planned his first session for a very long time.

GTA VI nominations announced

Human resources platform Remote said it saw a 32 per cent increase in leave requests worldwide for November 19. Billed as bigger, better and more realistic than its predecessors, GTA VI follows a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in Vice City. The game received eight nominations on Tuesday for the Game Awards, the U.S. ceremony honouring the year's best video games, which takes place on Dec. 10. Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the game.

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The studio delayed the launch twice after a 2022 hack in which stolen gameplay footage was posted online, and it was hit by another round of leaks last summer. No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar. The series has long been accused of glorifying violence and crime, and it has become a pop culture symbol of subversion known for mocking the flaws of American society.

Players can run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at police. In Miami, GTA fan Veronica Chicola took the day off work to binge on the game but said she had no plans to indulge in a crime spree or steal a car. She said she was not trying to go too crazy.